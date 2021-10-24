Druggings at other fraternities reported by Department of Public Safety

There will be increased security on W. 28th St. following addition reports of druggings. (Melisa Cabello-Cuahutle | Daily Trojan)

Content warning: This article contains reports of sexual assault and violence.

The Department of Public Safety has received additional reports of sexual assault and drugging — including at fraternities other than Sigma Nu — since Wednesday, according to a communitywide email Saturday.

The email also mentioned increased security measures around W. 28th St. and enforcement of the Interfraternity Council’s voluntary suspension of social activities by the University until further notice.

Demonstrations continued Sunday down the Row, with students gathering outside the Sigma Nu fraternity house throughout the day, and around 20 students arriving at 6:30 p.m. After DPS’ announcement that there were additional sexual assaults at other fraternity houses, some demonstrators marched down the Row.

There have been various reports of sexual assault at USC fraternities in the past.

In 2006, the Pi Kappa Phi National Council revoked the charter of the USC chapter after sexual assault reports stemming from a 2005 fraternity party, according to a 2006 Daily Trojan article. The fraternity recharted in 2010, until the University stopped recognizing it in 2019 after hazing allegations.

In 2009, the University placed the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity on interim suspension after a student reported being sexually assaulted. The student consumed punch that could have contained an “unknown toxicant,” according to an LAPD press release at the time. While only one student reported a sexual assault, there were likely more victims, according to a 2009 Daily Trojan article.

In 2013, the National Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity banned the Sigma Phi Epsilon California Beta Chapter for a minimum of five years after sexual misconduct reports. The fraternity does not currently exist at USC.