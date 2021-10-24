IFC investigating reports of fraternities violating suspension of social events

Content warning: This article contains reports of sexual assault and violence.



The Interfraternity Council is investigating multiple reports of “potential violations” of its suspension of fraternity activities, the organization confirmed in an email to the Daily Trojan Sunday.

“The Interfraternity Council has received multiple reports of potential violations of the moratorium on social events,” the email read. “IFC Chapters that violate the ban on social events will be held accountable by the Interfraternity Council, up to and including suspension and removal from the Interfraternity Council.”

In a statement to the Daily Trojan Thursday evening, IFC wrote that all social events are suspended while the “Council takes deliberate action” following the DPS email Wednesday night about drugging and sexual assault at Sigma Nu.

The suspension will be enforced by the University and the Department of Public Safety, according to communitywide emails sent over the weekend.

Multiple students reported violations of the ban on social events to the Daily Trojan over the weekend, including invites at locations outside the Row. The Daily Trojan also obtained photos of fraternity members at an off-campus event and multiple reports that the event took place, but could not verify whether these events were fraternity approved.

A fraternity whose members were involved told the Daily Trojan in an email that there were no fraternity sanctioned events over the weekend, and that its invite, originally planned for Oct. 22, was canceled that day at 6 p.m.

In a phone call Sunday, the event planning company — The Perfect Event, Inc. — confirmed the fraternity’s version of events.

In an email to the Daily Trojan Sunday, the University said violations of the fraternities’ suspension on social events “may result in disciplinary action against the student organization and its individual members.”

Editor’s note: The article was updated to include a content warning and the headline was rephrased for clarity.