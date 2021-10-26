Byte of Life: ‘Squid Game’ critiques global inequality

(Jiwon Lee | Daily Trojan)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from “Squid Game.” Viewer discretion advised.

Netflix’s “Squid Game” broke the internet — literally. Within the first two weeks of its release, “Squid Game” was so popular that it strained South Korea’s internet infrastructure, creating a 24-fold data traffic jump and prompting service provider SK broadband to sue Netflix. “Squid Game” is now Netflix’s most viewed show, ranking No. 1 in 94 countries and becoming the first Korean TV show to reach No. 1 in the United States.

A contemporary thriller embedded with a “Hunger Games” style dystopia, director and USC graduate Hwang Dong-hyuk’s “Squid Game” enraptured global audiences with its gruesome story — a desperate competition where the poorest of society kill each other through playing children’s games to win an insurmountable cash prize. Behind “Squid Game’s” unfiltered violence, however, exists a cautionary message on the undesired consequences of economic inequality.

During the midst of one of history’s worst global economic recessions, Hwang wrote the drama’s original script in 2009.

“I wanted to write a story that was an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society, something that depicts an extreme competition, somewhat like the extreme competition of life. But I wanted it to use the kind of characters we’ve all met in real life,” said Hwang in an interview with Variety.

Intense competition created by capitalism has become a pervasive 21st-century theme, and it’s especially relevant for South Korea. The country possesses one of the highest suicide rates in the world, with many of the cases attributed to economic insecurity.

According to an IndieWire interview with Hwang, Trump’s election spurred “Squid Game’s” production: “I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world,” he said.

Social and economic insecurity, along with easy-to-follow children’s games, are the driving factors behind “Squid Game’s” universal appeal. Hwang even infused his own experiences into “Squid Game’s” story and characters.

“Just like Gi-hun, after the failure of my movie, I had a time when I wasn’t able to make any money and I was supported financially by my mother … Just like Sang-woo, I went to Seoul National University, the most prestigious university in Korea, and I was subject to a lot of big expectations from my family, and a lot of envy from those around me,” said Hwang in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

These characters are one reason “Squid Game” appeals to such a broad audience. As college students, we experience intense pressures borne by job searches and academic expectations.

The virality of “Squid Game” led the internet to take it in very, very interesting directions. An article published in Evie Magazine argued that “Squid Game” actually critiqued the dangers of communism: “The Games are presented as a solution to the economic struggles of the contestants, similar to how communism is preached to those in financial distress.” All this despite Hwang’s public explanation that “Squid Game” comments on neoliberal capitalism’s effects.

South Korean labor union members even protested working conditions and raising South Korea’s minimum wage wearing “Squid Game’’ costumes. Thus, the show became a rallying point for workers in their battle against the established financial giants.

Although some may argue that “Squid Game’s” virality is attributed to the idea that criticizing capitalism is the “new hot thing” in media, it is important to look past the bright pink and green costumes and face the reality of our situation. I believe “Squid Game” is Hwang’s warning of how morality tends to break down in the face of adversity.

If you’re not lucky enough to be born wealthy or afford the growing price of college, life is in many ways determined by chance. It’s the unfortunate truth of our current economics — the wealthy are encouraged to find ways to exponentially grow and protect their earnings, while the poor have to work with worse quality education, credit scores and overall financial knowledge — all of which can drive individuals to act selfishly on both sides.

Despite our real world contradictions, I undoubtedly enjoy the use of cinema in bringing awareness to real world economic issues and encouraging the representation of Asian creators in the entertainment industry. Although an extremely bleak outlook of the real world, “Squid Game’s” unforgiving narrative depicts economic inequality’s gravity and its depressing struggles. In many ways, life itself can be compared to a rigged game — there are winners and losers, and the illusion of choice.

Miguel Mercado is a sophomore writing about the impacts of technology and economics on 21st century college students. His column, “Byte of Life,” runs every other Tuesday.