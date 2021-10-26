DPS reports five additional cases of sexual assaults and drugging

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault, drugging and violence.

The Department of Public Safety received reports of five additional cases of sexual assault and drugging Tuesday, ranging from Nov. 10, 2018 to Oct. 23, 2021.

DPS received additional reports of sexual assault and drugging since Thursday — including at fraternities other than Sigma Nu— according to a Saturday communitywide email.

Of the five additional cases filed in the log, two occurred on the Row, one occurred off the Row and the other locations for two reports were not specified. Two of the reports include accusations of drugging, two include accusations of sexual assault and one includes an accusation of drugging followed by sexual assault.

The report on Nov. 10, 2018 occurred at the Sigma Nu Fraternity, where students have protested for the past week following reports of sexual assault from September and October 2021. In the 2018 report, a student said she was drugged at a party on the property.

Another report included allegations at the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity house on Sept. 29, 2021. A parent “informed by a third party” reported to DPS that two students were drugged and then sexually assaulted while at a party in the house.

Two additional reports — with unspecified locations — report accusations of sexual assault, one on Sept. 26, 2021 and another on Oct. 23, 202.

Off the Row, a student reported he was drugged while attending a party at 1000 Block 21st St., an off-campus housing property.

Following Wednesday’s sexual assault reports, students have protested for five consecutive days on the Row. While most protesters directed frustration at Sigma Nu, students also addressed other fraternities as additional reports surfaced and students criticized the systemic issues within Greek life.

In an email to the Daily Trojan, the Sigma Nu Fraternity headquarters said they were not previously aware of the new report, and will seek “additional information about the report from USC officials” and “an appropriate investigation.”

DPS referred the Daily Trojan to the Los Angeles Police Department. LAPD, the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity headquarters and the Phi Kappa Tau USC chapter did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

Editor’s note: The story will be updated with additional comments.