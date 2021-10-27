Check out these Pilipinx-owned businesses

October is National Pilipinx American History Month, celebrating the beginning of Pilipino presence in the continental U.S. There is no better way to start learning about Pilipino culture and support the community than by investing in these small businesses.

From hand-painted sneakers to modern Pilipino food, these Pilipino businesses have endless products and services that allow you to treat yourself while supporting the Pilipinx community through your purchases.

ABAKADA by Arvin Boyon and Calvin Calma

In 2018, Boyon and Calma founded the clothing brand ABAKADA. The brand, which sells all sorts of leisure wear from sweats to t-shirts to sweatshirts to hats, draws on pastel coloring and simplistic designs. The brand draws on their Filipino heritage and includes meaningful phrases such as “Para Sa Kultura,” which translates to “For the Culture,” and “Para sa Hustisya at Kapayapaan,” which translates to “For Justice and Peace,” rather than conventionally used Filipino symbols.

Cambio & Co by Gelaine Santiago and Jérôme Gagnon-Voyer

Cambio & Co is a Filipino jewelry business founded on the basis of “social good.” The couple, Santiago and Gagnon-Voyer, realized their post-university corporate jobs were not making them happy. The two decided it was time for a job where “people and the planet” are the priority. In 2013, the two traveled to the Philippines, Santiago’s old home.

The couple’s trip reconnected them with the Filipino community, particularly through the assortment of ethical businesses and entrepreneurs using their work to combat significant problems in the community including poverty. They soon quit their own jobs and opened Cambio & Co, which sells jewelry and accessories handcrafted in the Philippines.

Kaya Essentials by Sara Ku

Kaya Essentials, a Pilipino skincare and lifestyle brand, works to support female artisans, coconut farmers and children. The company includes an organic virgin coconut oil based skincare line. The company also sells clothing, jewelry and bags created by female Pilipina entrepreneurs.

“‘Kaya’ in Pilipino means we can do it. And when we #kayatogether, we can create long-lasting change for a better world,” the shop’s website says.

Behind each piece the company sells is a person with a unique story. Whenever an item is purchased, a card is sent with the creator and their story. Every purchase provides a lunch meal for a child in America and in the Philippines to fight child hunger.

Nari Kicks by Nari Lee

Nari Lee designed her first pair of sneakers in July 2020. Now, she has accumulated almost 20,000 followers who watch her turn music into hand-painted shoe art. In order to request a pair of these unique and intricately painted shoes, one must request a custom design and pay a down payment for the shoe. Custom designs run for a minimum of $290 and pre-made designs based on an assortment of songs are available as well.

This Pilipino-run shoe brand is the perfect way to make a statement, share your creativity and start a fun conversation.

Spoon & Pork Los Angeles by Raymond Yaptinchay & Jay Tugas

If you’re looking for the perfect new meal to try, it’s time to head to Silver Lake’s Spoon & Pork. In 2017, the two childhood friends from the Philippines opened a food truck, introducing a modern twist on Filipino food to the Los Angeles community.

The duo opened their first “brick and mortar” in 2019. One of their dishes, “Patita and Coco Jack,” was awarded one of the best dishes of 2019 by the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times.

Their menu hosts an assortment of traditional Filipino cultures, including items such as Adobo Belly Nigiri, Pork Belly and Coco Jackfruit.

BRWNGRLZ by Gretchen Carvajal

BRWNGRLZ was started in a college dorm at the University of Wisconsin in 2013, with a mission to increase diversity in representation of women of color in the world of fashion, particularly through culturally inspired pieces and Black and Brown models.

The laser cut jewelry company uses their proceeds in order to help support the Filipino community by donating thousands of dollars to an assortment of organizations. Their powerful, abstract, and eclectic statement pieces not only make a fashion statement, but demonstrate a social commitment as well.

BRWNGRLZ challenges its customers to be just as bold as the pieces they wear. So next time you are looking for statement jewelry, go check out their collection.