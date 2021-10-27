Halloween activities for the faint and (not so faint) of heart

(Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan)

Although the pandemic was, arguably, the scariest occurrence of the year, Halloween’s annual magic and mayhem offers a much-needed escape from our daily lives. While some may have a preference for either the tricks or the treats, there is, undoubtedly, an activity for everyone. Here are some events that should satisfy your thirst for thrills (or lack thereof), all while celebrating the spirit of Halloween.

Halloween Horror Nights

After last year’s hiatus due to coronavirus, Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights is back with a vengeance for its 30th anniversary. The theme park’s iconic Halloween event is available every Thursday through Sunday throughout October, boasting lines that are just as frightening as its Scare Zones and mazes. Some of the most bone-chilling mazes are based on horror media such as Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House’’ and “The Exorcist.” Additionally, longtime fans of Horror Nights will be thrilled to find that the Terror Tram that takes you to the backlots has returned and is sporting the theme of “The Ultimate Purge.”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” Live-to-Film Concert

Join Danny Elfman at the Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 29 and 31, as he reprises his iconic role of Jack Skellington in the cult-classic Tim Burton film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Joined by popstar Billie Eilish who will sing the part of Sally, Elfman will perform his character’s songs in sync with the Disney film while it plays, accompanied by a live orchestra.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

It’s that time of the year again when the showings and shadow casts for the timeless “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” are in full force. A true definition of a cult-classic, screenings of the musical often are characterized by audience participation. At designated points in the film, costume-wearing moviegoers will shout specific lines at the screen or throw props. Shadow casts (actors who act out the movie in sync with the playing film) are also a popular addition to the screenings. These productions are perfect if you want to get into the Halloween Spirit but would prefer a night of good old-fashioned vulgarity as opposed to actual fear.

“Delusion: Reaper’s Remorse”

“Delusion: Reaper’s Remorse” is an interactive theatrical experience that offers its participants an evening of horror. The show takes place at the real-life historic Phillips Mansion built and resided in by Louis Phillips, who became the richest man in Los Angeles County by the end of the 1800s. However, the show’s plot, concocted by Delusion creator Jon Braver ,revolves around Esther Phillips, Louis’s wife, a collector of occult objects with even darker secrets. The audience plays the part of fellow occult lovers, whom Esther invites to view her macabre collections before the visit goes awry.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride has officially returned to Griffith Park and its setting of a fictitious ‘80s town entitled Midnight Falls. While the entire Midnight Falls town experience is essentially a scare zone, the town also includes three unique mazes: “Dead End Diner,” “Trick or Treat” and the “Midnight Mortuary.” And of course, there exists the titular Haunted Hayride experience where the Witch of the Woods’ magical meddlings result in the summoning of underworld spirits to torment ride goers. The hayride itself is chock-full of scares that promise to give audiences a terrifyingly good time.

Knott’s Scary Farm

Every Halloween season, the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park transforms into the fan-favorite Knott’s Scary Farm. Similar to Halloween Horror Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm offers Scare Zones and mazes galore; however, the latter has more options in terms of shows such as “Invitation to Terror” and “Conjurers – Magic and Mirth at the Birdcage Hotel.” Attendees can also appreciate that Knott’s Scary Farms’ mazes are based completely on original content. This year, Knott’s offers a brand new scare zone entitled “The Gore-ing ‘20s” filled with otherworldly flappers and bootlegging gangsters as well as a new maze, “Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind,” where attendees are haunted by Hypnotist Mesmer and his sinister antics.

Nights of the Jack

For those who would prefer not to be chased around by chainsaw-wielding scare actors but still want a Halloween experience, the Nights of the Jack is for you! Enjoy a nearly mile-long trail in Calabasas featuring stunning light displays and thousands of hand-carved pumpkins arranged to bear the likeness of dinosaurs and Hollywood monsters alike. At the end of the course, guests are greeted by a bevy of food trucks, cider and more Halloween-themed treats.