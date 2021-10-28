Demands made after suspension

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

The Undergraduate Student Government issued a statement Wednesday night addressing the recent reports of drugging and sexual violence at Sigma Nu and other fraternity houses in an email to students.

The statement expressed USG’s support for survivors of sexual assault and laid out a set of demands for University administration. Demands put forward include accountability for perpetrators, institutional reform and supportive resources for students.

USG criticized the lack of response from the University since the reports were logged last week, calling the administration’s actions “woefully inadequate in protecting those affected by these crimes.” In the statement, USG wrote that USC’s lack of support for survivors of sexual assault, which it identified as an issue in the past and present, is “unacceptable.”

“There has been sparse follow-up communication from the University, and little information has been made widely available about these events,” the statement read.

According to the statement, former Sigma Nu President Ryan Schiffilea has been placed on academic suspension and has been detained. The Los Angeles Police Department told the Daily Trojan in a phone call Wednesday that Schiffilea was brought in for questioning but no arrest had been made.

USG wrote that it would like to see the administration “implement oversight” for the Interfraternity Council and the Panhellenic Council, and “hold their members accountable.” The statement called for USC administration to compile lists of students who are members of the fraternities required to disband, to publicly disclose how long the University has been aware of the reported crimes at the fraternity houses, and to expel all students responsible for these crimes.

The statement mentioned the organized marches and protests that have been ongoing starting last Thursday, following an email from the Department of Public Safety Wednesday night informing the community about drugging and sexual assault cases at Sigma Nu and calling for sensitivity in the discourse that the events facilitate.

“In these conversations, we urge students to be respectful and thoughtful in their discussions,” the statement read. “We do not tolerate victim-blaming.”

Following the initial DPS email Wednesday, more cases of drugging and sexual assault have been reported in the DPS Daily Crime Log and a communitywide email Saturday. Cases reported Oct. 25 included a sexual assault that took place at the Zeta Beta Tau house and a drugging at Chi Phi Eta Delta. Additional cases reported in the Crime Log from Oct. 26 included a sexual assault and drugging incident, both at unidentified locations.

The statement condemned the “victim-blaming advice” and “insensitive language” in the “casual” crime alert email sent by DPS last Wednesday. Enclosed in this email were several “safety tips” for reducing the possibility of experiencing a crime, including using the buddy system, ensuring drinks are kept within sight, and walking in well-lit, populated areas.

An email sent Friday by President Carol Folt and interim Vice President of Student Affairs Monique Allard addressed these concerns.

“We also understand that some of the safety language in the TrojansAlert disturbed people,” the email read. “Some TrojansAlert messages are required by the Clery Act to contain specific information related to crime prevention. In the coming weeks, we will look at ways to improve that language.”

As part of its demand for extended provision of resources in support of students, USG said it would like to see the University increase funding for its Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Program and mandate the supply of drug test strips at social events held by the University.

“The University should use these demands as methods to begin earning back the trust of those who it placed in harm’s way through inaction,” the statement read.

A demonstration involving students and faculty will take place Friday, Oct. 29 on the Row.