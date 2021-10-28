TV’s funniest Halloween episodes

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is one of many comedic television series that gets into the spooky spirit once the fall season rolls around. “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “Friends” also boast their own episodes that take on Halloween. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

A chill is in the air; the leaves are a-changing and sweatshirts have become wardrobe staples. It can only mean one thing — fall is here, and spooky season is upon us. Although the holiday is known for its frights, it has also provided some of the best episodes from our favorite comedies. Maybe you want a break from horror movie marathons, or maybe you want to share some laughs with friends. Whatever the reason, I’ve compiled a list of the best horrifyingly hilarious Halloween episodes for you to watch, ranked by their IMDb scores.

10. 30 Rock “Stone Mountain”

It’s Halloween at “30 Rock,” and Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy have to deal with predictable shenanigans from stars Jenna Maroney and Tracy Jordan. Liz and Jack travel to Stone Mountain, Georgia to find a comedian who represents “real America” behind the stars’ backs (and fragile egos), and Jordan avoids the “rule of three” after two celebrities pass away. The only two characters who commit to the Halloween season are writers Frank and Lutz, who try their best to get into a Halloween party. Although Halloween serves as a backdrop for the overarching plot, the episode as a whole is strong and offers a subdued take on the Halloween season.

IMDb Score: 7.8

9. The Office “Halloween”

While definitely a cult favorite, sometimes fans and critics don’t see eye to eye. In “The Office”’s first of many corporatized Halloween episodes, Michael Scott’s spirits are dampened as he struggles to decide which employee to fire. In classic Michael Scott fashion, it’s revealed that he waited until the last (and worst) possible day to make the decision. This episode, rife with one-liners and wonderfully low-effort costumes, truly let its characters shine as “The Office” grew into its own throughout the second season. Bonus points for Three-Hole Punch Jim.

IMDb Score: 8.1

8. The Office “Costume Contest”

In Steve Carell’s last Halloween episode before leaving the series, the Jim-and-Pam feels are at an all-time high. After it’s revealed that a new employee (Timothy Olyphant) ghosted Pam years ago, Jim abandons his dedication to ironic costumes to turn heads as Popeye to Pam’s Olive Oyl. The party planning committee also hosts a costume contest boasting a coupon book worth $15,000 as its grand prize, causing the employees to step up their costume games for the win. However, while the employees celebrate, Michael clashes with warehouse foreman Darryl for usurping his authority to take an idea to corporate.

IMDb Score: 8.2

7. Friends “The One With the Halloween Party”

Would it even be a listicle without a nod to “Friends”? Chandler and Monica host a Halloween party, and Monica’s attempt at a costume dedicated to Chandler’s favorite childhood book, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” ends in Chandler donning a bright pink rabbit costume. Oops. However, Chandler’s spirits are lifted when Ross shows up as “Spud-Nik” and jabs that his rabbit costume is no longer the worst. While Rachel vies for the neighborhood kids’ approval and Phoebe finds herself head-to-head with Ursula, this episode guarantees laughs.

IMDb Score: 8.5

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine “Halloween”

While it’s difficult to pick an episode that truly highlights the gang’s dedication to the title of “The Ultimate Detective/Genius,” the show’s first Halloween-themed episodes is also the best. Detective Jake Peralta bets a reluctant Captain Holt he can steal his Medal of Valor and pulls out all the stops to win. While later seasons added more involvement of the other precinct members, the rivalry between stickler Holt and childish Peralta proves why many hold this episode close to their hearts. Halloween hijinks run high, and this episode definitely delivers.

IMDb Score: 8.5

5. Modern Family “Halloween”

This season 2 high point brings out the best of “Modern Family:” Claire Dunphy, a certified Halloween aficionado, makes it her mission to create the scariest haunted house, giving every family member a role to fulfill. But of course, things don’t go as planned. Winning an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, “Modern Family” shines as hilarity and heartfelt moments collide under spooky skies.

IMDb Score: 8.5

4. Parks and Recreation “Halloween Surprise”

As Leslie Knope struggles to find Halloween cheer at a costume party after her boyfriend Ben Wyatt gets a job offer that could strain their relationship, office punching bag Jerry Gergich finds himself in a hospital bed after a fright. Halloween doesn’t necessarily evoke romantic connotations, but “Parks and Recreation” shines in its ability to subvert stereotypes when pumpkins and ghouls serve as a backdrop for one of television’s most heartwarming proposals.

IMDb Score: 8.7

3. Psych “Scary Sherry: Bianca’s Toast”

In this hilarious yet terrifying homage to urban folklore stories, a murder at a sorority house has psychic detective Shawn Spencer and his sidekick Gus wondering if the legend of “Scary Sherry” isn’t so fiction. After Detective Juliette O’Hara goes undercover to investigate, Shawn and Gus meddle in police procedure and hijinks ensue. Rounding out the show’s first season, the laughs, frights and jumpscares are at an all-time high in this underrated procedural dramedy.

IMDb Score: 8.8

2. Curb Your Enthusiasm “Trick or Treat”

Larry David learns the hard way to not mess with the youth. After refusing to give a treat to two uncostumed teens, Larry deals with the consequences of teenage revenge as his refusal to abide by societal norms puts him at odds with his neighbors and his friends. “Curb’s” funniest episodes are often its cringiest, and this episode doesn’t disappoint.

IMDb Score: 8.8

1. Community “Epidemiology”

After a well-meaning Dean Pelton serves Greendale Community College students cheap meat from an army surplus store, a school-sponsored costume party goes awry as a contagion transforms everyone into bloodthirsty zombies. Filled with witty jokes and pop culture references, this high-budget take on the Halloween trope is as suspenseful as it’s hilarious.

IMDb Score: 9.3