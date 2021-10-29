Distract yourself from midterms with these horror recommendations



Victoria Pedretti stars in Mike Flanagan’s anthology series along with English actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen. (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

Halloween is fast approaching and as a self-proclaimed horror junkie and media-obsessed School of Cinematic Arts student, October is one of my favorite times to dole out recommendations. Streaming services are rife with suggestions of media perfect for spooky season, but here’s a curated list of some of the best horror films and television shows available to stream (for the most part) this Halloweekend.

“The Haunting of Hill House” — Netflix

We’re starting off strong with the first installment of Mike Flanagan’s “The Haunting” anthology series: “The Haunting of Hill House.” This season, adapted from Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, follows the Crain family as they move into the titular Hill House to renovate and sell it. But trouble soon arises as the Crain family runs into paranormal encounter after paranormal encounter. “The Haunting of Hill House’’ is teeming with jump scares, ghosts and twists to keep you terrified, but also a resounding message about the importance of family that makes it just as sad as it is terrifying. Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s performances as the Crain twins, Nell and Luke, are some of the most moving performances in modern television. If you’re ready to scream, cry and sometimes even laugh, add this to your Netflix queue.

“The Conjuring” — HBO Max

Inspired by the experiences of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the “based on a true story” tagline makes this film all the more frightening. “The Conjuring” follows the Perron family as they experience supernatural occurrences in their new Rhode Island home and reach out to the Warrens for help. As the Warrens try to decipher what’s going on with the house, tensions rise and stakes get higher. This one isn’t for the faint of heart, so if you’re new to the horror scene, maybe start off with something a little tamer. Oh, and a warning: after watching “The Conjuring,” try not to get too scared when you hear somebody clap.

“The Host” — Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and Hulu

Monster film “The Host” comes from the mind behind the critically acclaimed thriller “Parasite,” South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho. “The Host” is one of Bong’s earliest films and follows a man’s harrowing endeavors to rescue his daughter from a monster terrorizing the city. With a mixture of countrywide paranoia, a dysfunctional family and a monster, Joon-Ho critiques the United States government. This film, too, is based on a real event. In 2000, a South Korean morgue official working for the U.S. Army was directed to dump copious amounts of the harmful chemical, formaldehyde, down the drain. The socio-political commentary ensures that this film not only unsettles but also educates you.

“The Cabin in the Woods” — Available for rent

OK this one isn’t available to stream for free, but trust me when I say it is a must watch. It took me two viewings to fully appreciate “The Cabin in the Woods” for the masterpiece it is, and now I feel responsible for sharing it with anybody who will listen. The Joss Whedon-directed film toes the line between comedy and horror in a way so masterful that half the time you can’t decide if you want to hide behind the covers or laugh. “The Cabin in the Woods” follows a group of college students who decide to vacation at a — you guessed it — cabin in the woods and, naturally, they start dropping like flies. By leaning into some horror tropes and subverting others, the film offers a salient parody of the horror genre and all its ridiculous conventions.

“Us” — FXNOW

Jordan Peele’s second foray into the horror genre occurred in 2019 with the unsettling film “Us.” The film plunges us into a world where, out of nowhere, doppelgängers pop up across the U.S. and begin sadistically murdering their “tethered.” Peele also takes inspiration from a real-world event, the Hands Across America 1986 demonstration in which more than five million people attempted to create a human chain across the continental U.S. This one will definitely keep you on guard around anybody holding a pair of scissors, wearing a red jumpsuit — or worse, both.

“Black Mirror: Playtest” — Netflix

A single episode rather than an entire series, “Playtest” from Netflix’s satirical anthology “Black Mirror’’ is one of the show’s most disturbing installments. This episode stars Wyatt Russel as Cooper, a jaded young man who participates in a “playtest” of an augmented reality game that accesses and targets your fears for some quick cash. He realizes he’s in for more than he’s bargained for as the game seems to grow more and more unsettling and realistic. This one will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat with each and every twist.

“Hush” — Netflix

Rounding out the list is another Mike Flanagan work: “Hush.” “Hush” features many of the director’s frequent collaborators, including his wife and actor Kate Siegel — who also co-wrote the film — as main protagonist Maddie Young. Young, a horror author, is deaf and mute and lives in a remote house in the woods far from the hustle and bustle of city life. As she attempts to write a follow up to her successful novel — which has the same plot as Flanagan’s most recent Netflix contribution “Midnight Mass” — she is targeted by a masked murderer. Maddie’s quick thinking makes her an excellent protagonist, as she makes decisions that actually make sense — something novel for the horror genre. Check this one out and then get ready to stream everything else Flanagan has to offer.