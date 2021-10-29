Week 10 recap: Students continue protests against fraternities following sexual assault reports

Content warning: This podcast contains references to sexual assault, drugging and violence.

Editor’s note: This podcast references the Daily Trojan’s coverage on the five additional sexual assaults reported to the Department of Public Safety Tuesday. Since Oct. 20, 19 cases of sexual assault and drugging were reported to DPS. Five additional cases were reported in the department’s Daily Crime & Fire Log on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.”

Podcast editor Abbey Martichenko and podcast staff member Claire Fogarty recap last week’s biggest stories. In this episode, we discuss the ongoing investigations into multiple fraternities at USC. Listen through to get the rundown on notable news, A&E, sports and opinion pieces, including a story by associate managing editor Lois Angelo on the intergenerational barriers that alienate younger Filipinos. Be sure to check back next week! Music by Tim Taj via Pixabay.

If you are in need of support, here are some resources you can contact:

USC Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services: Located at Engemann Student Health Center Suite 356. Individuals can call (213)-740-9355 and request to speak with an advocate or counselor. Services are confidential.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN): A free, confidential hotline that is active 24/7. Individuals can call (800)-656-4673.