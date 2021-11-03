Evan Mobley and DeMar DeRozan lead standout Trojans in NBA

Former Trojan Evan Mobley averages the third-highest points per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers with 13.6. He had 23 points against the Lakers Friday. (Simon Park | Daily Trojan)

The NBA possesses a completely different outlook this season. Referees are striking down on foul-baiting; offenses are struggling to score at the high caliber we have seen over the past few years and team defenses are thriving. Let’s take a look at how some former Trojans have fared so far in the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan’s veteran presenze has made the Chicago Bulls a definitive playoff team. Holding the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Bulls look to be relevant in the NBA picture after missing out on the playoffs for the past four years.

Adding point guard Lonzo Ball and DeRozan — two legitimate offensive threats and excellent passers — has allowed guard Zach LaVine to move off the ball within the offense, cut to the rim, come off screens and pindowns and create scoring opportunities for others.

DeRozan’s lack of three-point shooting hasn’t been an issue. He’s putting up his highest scoring totals since his best year with the Raptors when they won 51 games in the 2015-16 season.

DeRozan recently put up 37 points on 15 for 20 shooting against the Boston Celtics in a comeback victory Monday night.

He could find himself making another All-Star appearance if he can continue to change the trajectory of the Bulls franchise and propel them to the playoffs.

Forward Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers:

As revered as Trojan Athletics programs are, they have yet to house an all-time great NBA player. DeRozan, a four-time All-Star, is the most successful player to come out of USC. But eight games into his NBA career, Mobley looks absolutely generational.

The 7-footer has drawn comparisons to Kevin Garnett and Anthony Davis, hefty expectations for a 20 year old. His defensive prowess drives these comparisons — his ability to swat shots with both hands, vertically contest without fouling and defend premier perimeter players with his agility.

His presence on that end alone already transformed the Cleveland Cavaliers into a formidable defense and a tough opponent on a nightly basis, something that couldn’t be said for the franchise since LeBron James’ departure. They have already notched impressive wins against the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Offensively, he’s got the skill, averaging 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Mobley had a huge homecoming game against the Lakers when hescored 23 points and 6 rebounds. He has the touch to finish deep position floaters and hooks, as well as the shooting ability from both the mid-range and three-point line.

Perhaps his most underrated skill is his passing and overall offensive awareness; the Cavaliers love to run sets where Mobley holds the ball in his hands and initiates from the top of the key. He has not only transformed the Cavaliers’ defense but also gives them a boost on offense, which makes him hard to keep off the floor — he leads the team in minutes per game as a rookie.

Mobley’s slow release and slender frame are his two biggest deficiencies at the moment — two issues that can be corrected within a few years. It’s rare to see a player look NBA-ready early in his career. Trojan basketball may have produced a generational talent.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr, Houston Rockets:

The Houston Rockets drafting shooting guard Jalen Green — the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft — has forced Kevin Porter Jr. to adapt to a new role. Porter Jr. has the skills and raw talent to be an excellent offensive talent, so Head Coach Stephen Silas had to give the former Trojan a

starting job.

But neither Green nor Porter Jr. have the strength to guard the small forward position, so the Rockets have experimented with having both in the backcourt, with Porter Jr. playing the point guard. He has shown flashes of being a playmaker, but the jury is still out on whether he can fully command a team’s offense and keep the ball moving.

Six games into the season, Porter Jr. and the Rockets struggled, winning just one of their six games this season. He leads the league in turnovers with 5.3 per game while his field goal efficiency dipped to 40.9% on 11 shots per game. The point guard experiment looks to have failed early in the season.

But Porter Jr. is only 21 years old on a team without much talent around him, and you can see the flashes of an offensive mastermind on a nightly basis, but young players often tend to be inconsistent as they adjust to the NBA.

On this Rockets team without playoff aspirations, the former Trojan can get real time reps every game without the pressure of winning. He’s a work in progress, and the Rockets knew that when they signed him as a free agent.