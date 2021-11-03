Pumpkin Spice without the price

(JiWon Lee | Daily Trojan)

The fall season brings the most comforting, nostalgic flavors. From pumpkin spice to apple cinnamon to hot chocolate, it can be difficult to satisfy these cravings while in college without blowing all of your money on pumpkin spice lattes, and cooking may seem like a challenge in tiny apartments with limited ingredients. Luckily, there are plenty of simple, cheap recipes you can make for fun November flavors with just a microwave and a few staple pantry items. Here’s a list of flavorful and seasonal treats you can make in the comfort of your kitchen.

Pumpkin Cranberry Oatmeal

I’m willing to bet this is the best thing you will eat this fall. Who needs pumpkin pie when you can have a warm, delicious bowl of this oatmeal?

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 1 minute

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

½ cup old-fashioned oats

½ cup water

1 tablespoon pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon brown sugar

dash of cinnamon

dried cranberries

Instructions:

Stir together oats and water and microwave for approximately 1 minute, or until oats begin to look soft. Add the pumpkin, brown sugar and cinnamon. Microwave for 30-60 more seconds, adding more water if needed. Mix in cranberries to taste.

Apple Crisp

This recipe is simple but amazing. It tastes like eating dessert for breakfast, but you can tell your parents you’re eating healthy.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 apple cut into chunks

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ tablespoon melted butter

2 tablespoons softened butter

1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Instructions:

In a microwavable mug, combine apple chunks, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon and melted butter. In a separate dish, combine flour, oats, brown sugar and the remaining cinnamon. Work in the softened butter using a fork. Layer this mixture with the apple chunks in the mug and microwave for approximately 2 minutes.

Cinnamon Banana

This recipe is courtesy of my sister, and, I will admit, I thought she was crazy when she shared it with me. It sounds weird, but don’t judge until you’ve tried it! It is the perfect snack when you just need a little bit of holiday cheer and it will make your kitchen (or dorm) smell amazing.

Prep time: 1 minute

Cook time: 30 seconds

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Mash the banana into a microwave safe bowl. Stir in the cinnamon and vanilla extract. Microwave for 20-30 seconds and prepare to be amazed!

Hot Chocolate Popcorn

If you’re not a fan of spices, this is the recipe for you. Hot chocolate is a holiday staple, but Los Angeles weather doesn’t always invoke a hot-cocoa-sipping mood. For those days when you need a chocolate fix, try this surprisingly simple, addictive treat.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

5 cups plain popped popcorn

½ cup chocolate chips (or another chocolate of your choice)

cup chocolate chips (or another chocolate of your choice) 1 peppermint candy cane crushed

¼ cup mini marshmallows (optional)

Instructions:

Melt the chocolate chips by microwaving in 30 second intervals and stirring in between until smooth. In a large bowl, slowly pour the chocolate over the popped popcorn, then stir until the popcorn is completely coated in chocolate. Lay the popcorn out on a baking sheet and pour the crushed peppermint over the top. Allow it to set for about 30 minutes (or put the pan in the freezer to speed up this process). Once the chocolate on the popcorn hardens mix in mini marshmallows, if desired.

Christmas Cookie Mug Cakes

As we transition to winter, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. Enjoy your favorite holiday cookie flavors in cake form with these recipes.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 90 seconds

Servings: 1

Ingredients (Snickerdoodle):

2 tablespoons flour

1/8 teaspoon baking powder

½ tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons applesauce

1/8 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Ingredients (Gingerbread):

Same as above

¼ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon molasses

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a microwave-safe mug and microwave for about 60-90 seconds. Serve plain or with powdered sugar, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Roasted Cinnamon Maple Sweet Potatoes

When you’re missing home-cooked meals, you have to try this. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, it’s super cheap and it tastes just like Thanksgiving at home.

Prep Time: 1 minute

Cook time: 8 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet potato

1 teaspoon butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions:

Wash the sweet potato and poke about 25 holes all around it using a fork. Microwave for 8 to 10 minutes until mushy. Be careful removing itfrom the microwave — it’ll be hot! Let cool for 2-3 minutes. Cut into the potato and push the skin off of the sides to expose the middle. Spread butter onto each half, drizzle with maple syrup and sprinkle cinnamon on the top.