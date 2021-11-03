THE BOYZ forge their own path with ‘MAVERICK’

“MAVERICK” shows THE BOYZ at their best — they embrace darker, more mature themes through a hip-hop and R&B based approach. (Photo courtesy of Cre.ker)

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ returned Nov. 1 with their third single album, “MAVERICK.” The three-track album departs from the group’s usual playful image, and instead embraces darker, more impactful concepts with hip-hop and R&B influences.

The 11-member group — composed of members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Juhaknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — debuted in 2017 under Cre.ker Entertainment. They have since established themselves as one of the most popular fourth-generation K-pop groups in the world, with numerous music show wins and a victory on Mnet competition show, “Road to Kingdom,” which pitted emerging boy groups against one another for a chance to compete on a later competition show, “Kingdom: Legendary War,” which aired in June. The album, which sold more than 158,000 copies on its first day of release, comes after the release of their sixth mini album, “THRILL-ING,” in August.

The title track “MAVERICK” can sum up the album’s entire concept. The song is catchy from the beginning, with an addictive rhythm and impactful bass that complements the members’ dynamic additions to the tune. The group’s blend of main rapper Sunwoo’s powerful rapping with Kevin’s melodic rapping, juxtaposed with smooth vocals throughout the song’s verses, balances the intense chorus, in which the members repeatedly chant, “Back in the game son” and “I’m a, I’m a maverick.”

The group sings about being a so-called “maverick,” or an independent-minded person, and choosing to forge their own path: “When everybody’s trying to be the same / I exist as I am,” and “A familiar path? That’s so boring / Why am I always so perverse?”

The song’s lyrics make sense for a group such as THE BOYZ, who have delved into concepts examining youth and individuality numerous times. Identity film “GENERATION Z” portrays each member in a different light based on the message they each wanted to convey to fans, ranging from self-image to emotional openness, and ends with Kevin voicing the piece over, saying “We want to be honest, in our voice.” “BE YOUR OWN KING” focuses on a running theme to “Make your own,” with members making their own characters, stereotypes and freedom.

Fans eagerly anticipated the release of “MAVERICK” upon seeing the group’s concept photos, which depicted the members wearing neck collars, reminiscent of those worn by characters in “Battle Royale,” a 2000 Japanese horror film, and viewing the album’s highlight medley, which includes a voiceover similar to that of the instructor in “Squid Game,” a 2021 Korean thriller Netflix series.

The “MAVERICK” music video draws parallels to both “Battle Royale” and “Squid Game,” with the video’s opening scene consisting of the members unconscious in cars and later fighting with each other. The usage of survival imagery to illustrate themes of self-originality and identity is unorthodox in itself, and is one that THE BOYZ nails.

The album makes a noticeable shift with “Hypnotized,” a “dreamlike” song with strong R&B influence. A necessary break from the strong beats of the title track, “Hypnotized” is slow, yet still packed with intensity, as the members sing about their infatuation with someone, with lyrics such as “I’m falling deeper and deeper inside” and “Baby, I can’t get away from you, hypnotized.” The group continues to juxtapose whispers against strong vocal ad libs in this track, paired with a consistent instrumental throughout.

In contrast, “Russian Roulette” has a mystifying instrumental, utilizing a variety of samples that adds to the song’s interest and depth. The group reverts back to the album’s overt survival game concept, singing “I’ll bet my everything / A game standing on the edge of a cliff in the deadly darkness” and “The more dangerous the game / the more addicted it gets.” Main vocalists Sangyeon and New shine on this track, with their vocals in the bridge brightening the song before its final chorus.

While the album’s mere three tracks all contribute a different sound, they complement each other and the group’s latest concept seamlessly. It is clear that, with each release, THE BOYZ advance closer to being the so-called “maverick” they sing of and finding the style of music they can most confidently claim as their own.