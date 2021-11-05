No. 2 USC faces rival No. 1 UCLA for MPSF Conference title

Redshirt junior driver Ashworth Molthen holds the ball over his head during USC’s match against Berkeley. (Bonnie Tin Sum Lee | Daily Trojan)

No. 2 USC has battled many top ranked opponents this season and has defeated all but one of them. Arguably its toughest opponent yet will come Saturday in No. 1 UCLA.

The last time the Trojans matched up against the Bruins was in last year’s national championship game, where UCLA won 7-6 in a highly contested match. USC will look for revenge, hoping to beat its rivals on senior night and pick up its 16th win of the season and another vital MPSF conference win in the process.

The Trojans are familiar with the Bruins, having played them six total times last season and splitting the matchups 3-3. The Bruins got the most important victory claiming the national championship.

Both teams have only lost one game this season. UCLA is currently on a seven-game win streak, while the Trojans hope to get their fifth straight win this weekend.

The game this weekend could be a low scoring affair. In the last six games between the two teams, the average combined goals was a little more than 15.5. USC averages about 15.8 goals scored per game this season, and defense will be essential Saturday.

Head Coach Marko Pintaric highlighted what the Trojans need to do Saturday.

“Just to bring that intensity and refuse to lose attitude that we’ve been having so far this season, and then to execute our game plan,” said Pintaric in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “I think we’re matched up very well against UCLA and we’ll see how it’s gonna play out this weekend.”

The preparation going into this week for the team has been more intense than usual, knowing how vital the game will be for the team.

“UCLA is always a team that studies us really well; they know what we run and they’ve watched all the games,” senior 2-meter Jake Ehrhardt said. “We have to do everything perfect this game if we want to win it.”

The Trojans will hope for another impressive performance this week after getting a big win against No. 7 UCSB. USC held the lead for the entire game and tightened up its defense that helped contribute to a strong win against Santa Barbara.

Redshirt senior driver Jacob Mercep had another hat-trick in the game as he continued his dominant scoring season for the Trojans — he leads the team with 41 goals. The Trojans are now tied for the No. 2 spot with Berkeley because of the win.

Mercep got rewarded for his good play in the game by receiving the MPSF Player of the Week award for his first time this season and for the fifth time in his career. Mercep needs seven more goals to be one of 20 players to reach the 200 career goal mark in MPSF history.

Saturday’s matchup is also senior night with many players on men’s water polo playing their last home game for the Trojans.

USC will honor eight players at the game on Saturday: goalie Nic Porter, driver Jacob Mercep, 2-meter James Kolenda, utility Alexander Lansill, driver Matt Harrison, driver Marko Karaman, 2-meter Wyatt Barker and driver Bennett Winther.

The seniors and those leaving the team will be honored throughout the game to commemorate their time at USC.

Porter as a player who approaches his last home game, said he hopes it will end on a high note with the team defeating UCLA.

“It would be a culmination of our entire USC careers,” Porter said. “It would honestly mean everything to all of us to get this win.”

No. 2 USC hosts No. 1 UCLA Saturday at 1 p.m. at Uytengsu.