Take a break from the last month of classes with our November streaming guide

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” available to stream on Nov. 12, is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and the first to feature an Asian superhero. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, it’s the perfect time to stay in and watch some TV shows and movies. Yes, we are in the middle of the last month of the semester crunch, but everyone deserves a break sometimes. You may as well procrastinate with the latest and greatest in the ever-growing world of streaming.

Disney+

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — arriving Nov. 12

If you missed your chance to see “Shang-Chi” in theaters, then you are in luck! The movie will arrive to Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) sets off to stop the world domination of the Ten Rings organization, run by his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). While the movie provides some great martial arts action, it also tells a great story about family and loss.

Whether you are a Marvel fanatic, casual viewer or totally new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Shang-Chi” is a must see. The 25th movie in the franchise also features the first Asian superhero to become a part of the MCU.

HBO Max

“King Richard” — arriving Nov. 19

Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Serena (Demi Singleton) and Venus Williams (Saniyya Sidney). The movie follows Richard’s dedication to push his daughters to greatness despite the barriers of tennis’ elitist past.

“King Richard” delivers all the inspirational monologues one could hope for with a sports movie plus some pretty amazing performances. It is also a heartwarming love letter to their father from producers Serena and Venus. If you are feeling a bit down, this is the perfect movie to use as a pick-me-up.

Netflix

“Tiger King” season 2 — arriving Nov. 17

April 2020, what a time. Whipped coffee, wiping down groceries, a transition to Zoom and of course, “Tiger King.” The Netflix sensation reached 64 million views within the first month of its premiere. Now, Netflix is releasing an update to its smash hit.

The new season will be an update on most of the eccentric characters of season 1. You can still expect the same craziness in the eight-episode run of season 2 with looks of Joe Exotic in prison, the zoo under Jeff Lowe’s control and the movement to get Exotic out of prison. However, it is likely you will not see much of Carole Baskin as she is in the process of suing Netflix for using her image in the promo.

“Cowboy Bebop” — arriving Nov. 19

Often considered one of the greatest anime series of all time, “Cowboy Bebop” (1998) is getting a live-action remake on Netflix. Don’t turn away just yet! Remakes very rarely come close to the originals in quality, and, based on the teaser, it’s doubtful “Cowboy Bebop” will either.

However, creator André Nemac said the show will be “an expansion to the cannon” rather than a straight remake. It does promise to keep the same genre-crossing noir, western, sci-fi style of the original, the same musical excellence and, of course, Ein.

Maybe you’ll hate it, maybe you’ll love it, but, if anything, it’s a good reason to watch or rewatch the original anime (which is also on Netflix).

“Selling Sunset” season 4 — arriving Nov. 24

Reality TV lovers should rejoice at the return of Netflix’s cult classic. Three seasons and 24 episodes later, “Selling Sunset” provides viewers an inside look into the world of elite real estate in the Los Angeles area and all the petty drama you could hope from a reality TV series.

Season 4 is one to watch out for as it promises babies, engagements, flings and a falling out between two formerly close brothers. Christine Quinn, a controversial star of the show, even called it “the juiciest season ever.”

Hulu

“The Great” season 2 — arriving Nov. 19

Season 1 of “The Great,” loosely based on the life of Catherine the Great, followed Catherine (Elle Fanning) in her fight to take the Russian throne from her husband (Nicholas Hoult). The intelligent comedy and visually appealing aesthetic of the show made it a refreshing take on a usually serious period drama.

Now, season 2 is coming out, and there is a lot happening. Catherine has the throne, is pregnant with a baby from an affair and is also reconnecting with her husband who is now her prisoner. It is definitely a show you need to watch to believe.