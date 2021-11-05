Week 11 recap: Petition calls for accountability from DPS, LAPD following “unethical” wellness check

Content warning: This podcast contains references to sexual assault, drugging and violence.

Podcast editor Abbey Martichenko and podcast staff member Claire Fogarty recap last week’s biggest stories. In this episode, they discuss the delayed communication on behalf of the University regarding the drugging and sexual assault cases at Sigma Nu and a student’s petition against unethical wellness checks.

Listen through to also get the rundown on some notable A&E, sports and opinion pieces. Be sure to check back next week! Music by Tim Taj via Pixabay.

If you are in need of support, here are some resources you can contact:

USC Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services: Located at Engemann Student Health Center Suite 356. Individuals can call (213)-740-9355 and request to speak with an advocate or counselor. Services are confidential.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN): A free, confidential hotline that is active 24/7. Individuals can call (800)-656-4673.