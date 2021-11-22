It is time for USC to establish a military student assembly

(Emma Detrick | Daily Trojan)

USC is home to diverse, social and multicultural organizations: the Political Student Assembly, Environmental Student Assembly, Service Student Assembly and more. These clubs promote the values of particular campus demographics and reflect students’ unique backgrounds.

However, the Undergraduate Student Government isolates a particular community, even though it makes up a significant portion of the school’s population: the military.

USC’s latest report indicates that the school has about 192 undergraduate students and over 850 graduate students who are veterans, on active duty or serving as national guardsmen or reservists.

The University hosts Reserve Officers Training Corps programs to assist students in qualifying for commission in the United States Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps, with more than 200 Trojan alumni ranking as general officers or senior civilians in the Department of Defense.

In addition, USC is a Yellow Ribbon institution, covering 100% of tuition that the Post-9/11 GI Bill (which helps veterans and their families pay for higher education and training programs) does not already cover. In addition to this aid, USC hosts a dedicated Veterans Resource Center that helps veteran students in higher learning, academics, graduation and career success.

However, the school’s military sectors are disconnected. Air Force ROTC rarely interacts with Army ROTC unless cadets happen to pass one another on Cromwell Field. Most ROTC cadets hardly ever meet a veteran in their time at USC. GI Bill recipients feel disconnected from the greater Trojan community.

The Veterans Association that strives to smoothen USC student veterans’ transition to campus life. However, the organization is geared toward the veteran community and does not heavily emphasize ROTC students, GI Bill recipients and individuals from military families. The Veterans Association is also the only military-orientated student organization on campus.

It is crucial that USG permits a government body to coordinate activities and pool resources for all military-affiliated Trojans. A military student assembly will set up special interest committees and community-focused programs, thus promoting inclusivity, diversity, military education and history, culture and networking.

Students connected to the military can rely on this assembly as a vital support system. For instance, in his tips for veterans going to college, Tim Stobierski, Northeastern University contributing writer, writes that veteran students need “people who will be there for you when things are challenging or when things don’t go according to plan.”

Whether fellow veterans, senior ROTC cadets or military instructors comprise this support system, the assembly’s experienced individuals will desire the academic success of any military-orientated person and provide an altruistic environment for them.

A USC military student assembly can look for inspiration from American University’s Military-Connected Club, which is open to all students regardless of military affiliation but specifically welcomes ROTC, Active Duty and dependents. The club aims to represent the military student population at American University and voice concerns to the schools’ staff and faculty. Thus, USC needs to prioritize such military-inclusive programs, which would keep students’ academic experiences in trajectory with their social experiences.

Additionally, student assemblies can create opportunities for guest speakers of that particular group. For example, Asian Pacific American Student Assembly hosts speaker events with prominent guests of Asian Pacific American descent. Along with the Speakers Committee and Political Student Assembly, APASA hosted comedian Hasan Minhaj in 2018 to discuss “embracing differences.”

A military student assembly could host influential guest speakers, such as former 1st Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command four-star Gen. Keith Alexander or two-star Gen. Angela Salinas, the first woman to command a Marine Corps Recruit Depot and first Latina to obtain the rank of a general in this military branch. These figures have first-hand knowledge and experience that can inspire and educate military students.

While USC has done well in providing for their military-affiliated Trojans, there’s always more to be done. A military student assembly, heavily promoted by the University and USG, could be the way to truly serve and support these students.