Timeless Rom-Coms made for inhaling cheap candy 

Holden Kilbane | Daily Trojan

Valentine’s Day: you either love it or hate it. Yet, even if you’ve got a hot date or are swearing off the holiday with some of your closest friends, it’s still possible to engage in some of the charm that Feb 14. offers through film. So, curl up with a box of chocolates, either gifted to you or bought discounted on the 15th, and fall in love with one of these iconic romantic comedies.

“When Harry Met Sally” — HBO Max

Is it possible for men and women to be just friends? Filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron explores this question in the 1989 classic. Featuring Meg Ryan opposite of Billy Crystal, Harry and Sally find themselves serendipitously crossing paths over 12 years. Their budding friendship appears only natural, as audiences can indulge in the quick banter and quips that flow naturally in this script. “When Harry Met Sally” is notable for setting a new gold standard for the rom-com genre which inspired a plethora of tropes in the genre seen even today (e.g. the rise in the desire for the enemies to lovers trope). Dishing out a realistic view of love and the pain it can sometimes elicit, the film features real stories director Rob Reiner collected from elderly married couples on how they met.

“Notting Hill” — Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

“I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her.” You may recognize this famous line from the 1999 film featuring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. Ringing true to the saying “opposites attract,” the film follows a London bookstore owner who finds himself in a whirlwind relationship with American actress/“It Girl” Anna Scott. And even if Roberts and Grant’s effortless banter isn’t enough to satisfy your romantic appetite, you can indulge in the loveliness the setting “Notting Hill” offers. Despite the abundance of turmoil and slow burn these characters face, there is an inherent charm ingrained deeply into its narrative. “Notting Hill” is sure to become one of the newest additions to your comfort movie list.

“Crazy Rich Asians” — Hulu

Notable for its all-Asian cast and Katherine Ho’s “Yellow” cover, “Crazy Rich Asians” is one of the few examples in which the film equates the quality of the novel it’s based on. Based on Kevin Kwan’s best-seller, New Yorker Rachel Chu is her boyfriend, Nick Young’s, plus one to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore, where it is revealed that his family is incredibly wealthy (hence the title).

Constance Wu stars alongside Henry Golding and Awkwafina for the reliable comedic relief. You’ll find yourself swooning (or perhaps even crying) over the wedding scene of this film, featuring immaculate costume design, incredible music and tangible chemistry between the actors.

“13 Going on 30” — Hulu

“Thirty, flirty and thriving,” is what Jenna Rink, the 13-year-old protagonist of “13 Going On 30” wishes for. Much to her disbelief, she wakes up in a 30-year-old’s body, forcing her to navigate adulthood with the mindset of a 13-year-old.

Portrayed by Jennifer Garner, Jenna perfectly encapsulates adolescent innocence and begins to explore maturity alongside her best friend, Matt Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo).

The film, featuring iconic 2000s trends such as funky fashion styles, alludes to the dangers of getting what one wishes for. Garner playfully crafts a character who strongly despises her young age yet experiences an obscene amount of self-induced doubt and regret regarding wishing her life away. This coy fairytale pulls at the audience’s heartstrings, inducing a strong sense of nostalgia within each viewing.

“Saving Face” — Amazon Prime Video

Adapted from Maya Hu-Chan’s novel, “Saving Face,” based on Hu-Chan’s coming out experience to her Chinese mother, the film features New Yorker/surgeon extraordinaire Wilhelmina, who fears expressing her sexuality and coming out to her traditional Chinese family.

This fear is challenged directly in light of meeting Vivian, her future love interest, which Wilhelmina conceals from her own mother, who also is tangled up in her own romantic storyline. Wilhelmina must deal with the gripes of exploring new corners of her identity to stagnate her growth due to her mother’s conservatism. “Saving Face” is recognizable for its all-Asian American cast and as a hallmark in the LGBTQIA+ representation environment.

“10 Things I Hate About You” — Disney+

Did you ever find reading Shakespeare a drag? Never fear, “10 Things I Hate About You,” the ‘90s rom-com classic, based on “The Taming of the Shrew,” features annoying loveable characters that will make you return to this film for an occasional rewatch.

Inspired by the Shakespearean story, Kat (Julia Stiles) and Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik) clash over their father’s strict romantic rules, leading Bianca to attempt to set Kat up with their high school’s resident bad boy, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger).

This teen comedy features one of the most popular rom-com tropes of all time, a public declaration of love, during which Kat finds herself serenaded on her high school’s football field. Ledger’s dance number during this unforgettable scene concots an undeniable charm, making the film quintessential for your Valentine’s Day viewing.