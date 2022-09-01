The University should do more to support its neighbors

Moving to Los Angeles to attend my dream school has been a test of my optimism.

While I’ve been constantly inspired by the incredible work done by local organizers, University faculty and fellow students to address homelessness and gentrification in University Park, it’s difficult to wrestle with the fact that my tuition and rent are continuously funneled away from the community, into the coffers of our multi-billion dollar endowment and housing corporations’ excessive profiteering spoils.

I cherish the chance to study L.A. and to fight for its conservation and improvement with peers and Angelenos alike, but when I pay tens of thousands of dollars to share a sweaty studio with three other guys — perpetuating the egregious cost of living inflation in the area around the University — it’s hard to believe that my work is beneficial in aggregate.

Indeed, though USC hosts scores of volunteers and researchers working earnestly to help L.A. and its residents, the University is effectively responsible for propagating many of the products of gentrification which its members seek to solve.

The University isn’t blind to this responsibility; in his first few months as the recently appointed Provost in 2015, Michael Quick discussed his big-picture goals in a school-wide email, wherein he identified homelessness as a “wicked problem.” Quick worked with director Brenda Wiewel to launch the USC Homelessness Initiative, a program which sought to unite the University’s various campaigns and resources with community activists and organizations.

Yet, after only five years of operation, the initiative quietly died last summer due to purported lack of funding. Though the University claimed last September that the program was simply “in transition,” its associated website lies defunct and the program’s budget has long since been discontinued.

There are still notable programs funded by USC which aim to support the housing insecure community in University Park, namely Keck’s Street Medicine and the JEP’s Understanding Homelessness Through Service. These considerations offered by the University to its host community seem meager when contrasted with the millions of dollars practically gifted to land developers and housing managers each academic year through off-campus student rent.

While the University’s funding is disproportionately low compared to the impact of its gentrifying effects, the efforts of student activists have punched far above their weight.

AyuDirect, one such student organization, was launched by sophomore Dominic Jocas last January to amplify the needs of community members and directly connect them with donations. Requests for extra clothes, towels and shoes were fulfilled for people across University Park, regardless of their University affiliation or housing status.

Last Wednesday, AyuDirect posted a plea to their Instagram followers: Lisa, a trans, Latinx resident of South Hill who had “been by far the most helpful member in facilitating community response to the homelessness as well as coordinating and running cookouts with mutual aid groups at USC,” was facing imminent demolition of her trailer, a situation for which the group had set up an emergency GoFundMe.

In an inspiring display of community support, the group was able to surpass the $3,000 goal and raise $4,622 to move Lisa’s trailer. What’s more, comments attached to the 60 donations indicate a heartfelt recognition of and appreciation for Lisa’s work to aid the neighborhood.

“Sending love to you Lisa,” commented Eytan Stanton. “I hope you are able to continue sharing your light with the community. You are an inspiration!”

Amid the rollercoaster of optimism and cynicism I’ve been stuck on, and in a moment where substantial change seems as improbable as ever, this direct, local action is truly moving to be a part of. Indeed, I’ve come to find that mutual aid is one of the best ways to support one’s neighbors, but of course in University Park it puts the burden — of finance and labor — on students, not the massive corporate structures perpetuating the causes of gentrification.