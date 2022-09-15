Media to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

Selena Quintanilla Pérez released her most popular album, “Amor Prohibido,” in 1994 to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)



Today marks the start of Latinx Heritage Month. Latinx culture is filled with rich artistry and creativity that deserves to be recognized this month and every day of the year, but here’s a list of films, television series, music and more to watch and listen to in acknowledgment of Latinx creatives.

“Real Women Have Curves” (2002)

Patricia Cardoso’s movie, “Real Women Have Curves,” will hit you like a truck. Following the relationship of mother and daughter Carmen (Lupe Ontiveros) and Ana Garica (America Ferrera), the movie deals with the disconnect often found between immigrant parents and their children. “Real Women Have Curves” is a special type of coming-of-age story that deals with class, body image and race. The film manages to be simultaneously hilarious and gut-wrenchingly devastating. Available to stream on HBO Max, “Real Women Have Curves is the perfect opportunity to make use of your complimentary subscription and watch this cultural classic.

“Los Espookys”

Starring “Saturday Night Live” alums Fred Armisen and Julio Torres, “Los Espookys” may be the most underrated comedy show on television right now. (Also, honorable article mention to Torres’ stand-up special “My Favorite Shapes.” If you need to cry laughing, this is the special to watch).

“Los Espookys” is quirky, to say the least. Four friends work together to stage horror scenes for events that really should not include horror — such as a quinceañera. Torres managed to create a show with the bizarre energy television has been missing recently. Season two of “Los Espookys” will be released on HBO Max September 16.

“One Day at a Time”

Following the story of a three-generation Cuban family living in the United States, “One Day at a Time” is an immaculate feel-good family sitcom that can lift your spirits even on your toughest days. Starring Latina icon Rita Moreno, the show had a four-season run before unfortunately getting canceled. Still, the sitcom provided important representation in showing a loving Latinx family dynamic. Even with the uplifting energy, the show did not shy away from discussing controversial topics Latinx people in America face such as racism and xenophobia.

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

Labeled by The Guardian as “the world’s biggest pop star,” Bad Bunny has taken over the world. His latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti” proves that title is well-deserved. The Puerto Rican artist’s album is a wonderful way to start your journey into the world of reggaetón. With “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny is effectively bringing Caribbean culture into the mainstream. Bad Bunny’s public groundbreaking rejection of gender norms combined with his traditional reggaetón sounds results in an album that feels simultaneously modern and nostalgic.

“Amor Prohibido” by Selena

To write an article highlighting Latinx art, and not include Selena would be a crime. Largely considered to be her best album by critics and fans alike, “Amor Prohibido” is a staple of modern Tejano music. It was the first Tejano-led album to enter the Billboard Top 200 charts and remains the best-selling Tejano album of all time — and rightfully so. Whether you need to cry to “No Me Queda Más” or dance around your room to “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Selena and “Amor Prohibido” will always be there for you.

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

If you are a fan of classic gothic novels like Charlotte Brontë’s “Jane Eyre” and Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights,” do yourself a favor and pick up a copy of “Mexican Gothic.” Moreno-Garica, being of Mexican descent, centers the stories around popular Mexican folklore and mythology. A beautiful spin on the classic fantasy horror genre, Noemí, the feminist protagonist of the novel, finds herself in a haunted mansion and must find her way out. However, the book is so much more than just a great story: it provides important representation of the dangerous long-lasting effects of the colonization of Latin America.

“I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika L. Sánchez

Finalist for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” is a story about grief, love and family. After the death of her sister, Julia is forced to find her place in the world while also trying to satisfy the expectations of her immigrant Mexican parents. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” is an important read to understand the cultural struggles felt by many children of immigrants.