First World Problems: Here’s a tip Handle won’t take: Pay your workers

Get a Grip, Handle. Stop worrying about your first world problems and learn that exploiting your workers just isn’t in. Prop 22 might be the basis of your business model, but will it be your downfall too? (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

If you’ve ever worked a job that your parents didn’t help you get, there’s probably been a point where you’ve had to rely on the pitifully American system of depending on tips to make a livable wage. Tip projections are even mentioned in some job postings to make them seem like a worthwhile venture. So you can imagine my surprise when I found out that for the past two months, Handle has been stealing tips from their delivery couriers. The automatic $2 tip you’ve been paying with each purchase? Not a single cent went to any of their student workers.

Handle is a snack delivery service at USC and the University of Oregon that boasts of its ability to “deliver snacks, beverages, ice cream and more in 15 minutes or less by utilizing a student workforce and electric vehicles.” On a very unfateful night mid-July, co-founders Mia McCarthy and Chase Robbins made the announcement that would take Handle’s practice of “utilizing” fellow students to blatantly exploiting them.

Did you see the notice on the payment page that clarified that the tips paid were not going to Handle delivery couriers? There wasn’t one. No specifications. No disclaimers. I would even dare to say that we, as loyal customers of a local business, have been deceived.

To be completely honest, I expected a bit more from a company started by the son of Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins. His work with Cisco had been successful — almost admirable. Handle should have been very expensive to start, even for Robbins. PCWorld once noted that Chuck Robbins had a sense of humor. Who would’ve thought he’d produce such a joke?

Now, let’s not be mean. Instead, take a step into the brains of Handle’s management with me and let’s give them a chance to prove there was logic present. What were the reasons that they could cite? Could it be their alleged robbery this past June? Or maybe it was the economy (our favorite excuse to not pay workers fairly). Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country.”

Now, I don’t hate cis men in business; they’re my favorite brand of sociopaths. It’s also not my place to judge anyone’s ability to come up with original ideas (though Duffl has been around since 2019 and their “racers” continue to make more than $19 an hour, showing it can be done) or to compare them with competing applications, so I won’t.

This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t be tipping your Handle delivery courier. Behind the scenes, student workers were fighting and advocating for a reinstatement of tips, which they successfully won back recently …with an hourly wage decrease of $2.50 from Handle’s original job posting at the beginning of the summer, when I had naively thought of applying.

It had seemed obvious, obligatory even, for the delivery couriers to be reimbursed for the tips that they had not received over the last two months. At the very least, shouldn’t the students who had been furiously pedaling their bikes to get orders to customers within the 15-minute timeframe be given that? And yet, they were refused the reimbursement.

“That’s infuriating, but it’s not surprising,” said Nancy Shao, a member of the Student Coalition Against Labor Exploitation. “Companies that are hiring around USC, some of them pay almost near minimum wage [because] they know that they can get away with this.”

Personally, while doing extensive research for this article, I’ve had to grapple with the fact that revealing the dark side of this app may negatively affect the actual student workers. (Please do pay them tips! Couriers are finally getting above the very minimum!) But looking even further into the situation, and at Proposition 22, Handle is harming their workers beyond taking their tips.

In November 2020, California ballot initiative Prop 22 was passed with 59% of the vote, granting app-based transportation and delivery companies an exemption from having to classify their workers as employees instead of just independent contractors. Uber, Lyft and Doordash were among many of the tech giants that funneled $200 million into the campaign of this initiative, and passing it meant that drivers would not be paid worker’s compensation, nor would they receive health insurance despite working the same hours. You know, basic human rights?

One of the requirements, according to Investopedia, is that companies such as Handle are supposed to provide each courier with “healthcare subsidies equal to 41% of the average California Covered premium each month for drivers who average between 15 and 25 work hours per week during a calendar quarter.” That’s about $212.38 each month that student workers aren’t getting. Doesn’t sound very legal to me.

Though it’s probably a part of their budgeting to have promotions such as their “Free Delivery Fridays,” it irks me that they would rather run promotions than pay their workers. Remember when I mentioned that Handle only pays their delivery couriers $16 per hour? In applying Prop 22’s requirement of individual contractors having a net earnings floor of 120% of the minimum hourly wage plus 30 cents per “engaged mile,” student workers are to be paid much more than they currently are. Maybe I’m doing the math wrong, but I had been under the impression that 120% of $16.04 (the minimum wage in Los Angeles) is $19.25 Handle also charges their own delivery couriers 30 cents each mile they use Handle bikes and scooters to offset the 30 cents per mile they are supposed to be paying each of the student workers. It’s a culmination of these shady actions that have made me fly off the handle at the ill-treatment of fellow students.

Will Handle rise to the occasion by starting afresh with reparations for their workers, or will they lose their “handle” on this situation? Only time will tell.

Au Chung is a sophomore focused on creating a direct dialogue with students. Their column, “First World Problems,” runs every other Monday.