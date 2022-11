Join Chris Bibona, Leila MacKenzie and Jack Hallinan in Talkin’ Troy’s latest dive into the biggest stories in sports. To start the show, MacKenzie previews the highly anticipated soccer “Crosstown Rivalry” game on Friday. In the second half, Hallinan analyzes the best NFL mid-season acquisitions and gives his take for the best team in the up-for-grabs NFC.

