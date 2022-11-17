Return of the lost generation

(Nora Miller | Daily Trojan)

The “lost generation” refers to the generation that experienced adulthood during the aftermath of World War I. Psychologists labeled these individuals based on their disoriented and directionless feelings regarding the post-war era and what the future of America would hold for them. Former President Warren G. Harding claimed that America needed “not nostrums, but normalcy” to alter the perspective of humanity.

Today, America copes with another new road to normalcy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. But in lieu of a lost generation rises a generation that redefines what it means to be American. And I am proud to be a part of it — despite popular sentiments otherwise.

Gen Z consists of individuals born from 1997 to 2012 and is changing the world. We are often categorized as the lazy and coddled generation that is technology dependent and sensitive to society. We “romanticize everything” and are ignorant of our peers. But in reality, we represent the leading edge of the country’s changing racial and ethnic makeup. We are activists for climate change, gun control and mental health. We are smart, creative and united. We are loud and refuse to be silenced.

While Gen Z is often perceived as hyper-sensitive to mental health, politics, and social issues, in reality, this “hyper-sensitivity” is a great awareness and social consciousness that push many to engage in difficult conversations. Rather than perpetuating the idea that mental health is taboo, the generation has begun to destigmatize it over the past decade, speaking up for themselves and others and spreading awareness of the detrimental effects of mental health. It’s not us being sensitive, it’s us being supportive. We are conscious and aware of the prejudice our generation faces. We care about each other’s emotions and the importance of mental health. If being sensitive means sticking up for people that face discrimination based on their identity, then we should embrace it together.

Despite experiencing a constant assault on our political norms, the drawbacks and harm done by the digitalization of their lives and firsthand experiences of issues such as climate change, we refuse to give up and continue to spread empathy when we can. While we are far from perfect, our motives are strictly guided by efforts to change the future and rewrite history.

Gen Z is passionate about politics and uses social media as a platform to amplify our voices. We are “tech-savvy” as the only generation that has never seen a world without technological advancement and the formation of a digital world. But we use these platforms to our advantage to be more aware of our surroundings and active within our communities. The easy access to information via social media has promoted a greater need and desire to gather more resources to expand our thinking. While the instant gratification that is often mistaken for a lazy alternative to thinking and the drawbacks of living in a digitalized world for almost all of their life, Gen Z is much more than a generation of socially media-obsessed friends.

From the #MeToo movement to protest sexual harassment and the #BlackOutTuesday that spread awareness about the Black Lives Matter protests, we connect online and build a stronger society that demands change. We start trends and discussions. We offer insight and share opinions, ideas and beliefs. We are united and fearless in our efforts to speak out together. We are able to connect and listen to other people and their identities through social media. We are educated by our peers and find value in our diversity and differences.

The Gen Z perspective will continue to thrive and influence the future of America. Our determination and passion will not be belittled by the slander we receive. We must continue to persevere.

We truly are, one in a Zillion.