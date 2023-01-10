M3GAN: Frightening and … fashionable?

Since the first trailer of “M3GAN” was released on Oct. 11, it seemed as if Blumhouse Productions (“Paranormal Activity,” “Get Out,” “The Purge”) had struck social media gold. Complete with Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend,” the energy of this release was immediately and noticeably different. Maybe it was the rallying tweets from Megan Thee Stallion or the fantastic fan edits of the film’s namesake android antagonist dancing. Whatever it was, Universal had effectively targeted the coveted younger Millennial, older Gen-Z demographic it so desperately needed.

When the film premiered Saturday with an exclusive theatrical release (unlike its horror predecessors such as “Halloween Ends” and “Firestarter,”) it broke past the projected numbers of $17 million to $20 million, hitting an incredible $30.2 million on its first weekend. In juxtaposition to the surprisingly tame PG-13 ratings of “M3GAN,” the marketing efforts of Universal were perfect. With a seemingly infinite budget poured into “M3GAN” dance troupe appearances at notable locations such as the Empire State Building and the Los Angeles Rams games, along with a partnership with Bad Bunny, would “M3GAN” measure up to its hype?

As the film begins, audiences are introduced to a newly orphaned Cady (Violet McGraw) and the new AI doll caretaker that her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams) designed. At first look, this story presents a “Black Mirror”-esque take on human dependence on technology. This modern fable isn’t new, but “M3GAN” combines a familiar trajectory with horror genre twists that feel as fresh as a new kill. By pushing the supernatural reasonings that we’ve seen in “Annabelle” and “Chucky” into a technological sphere, the film’s frightening aspect comes from how likely a situation similar to this film will take place in our present day. How many Boston Dynamics generations of bots do we have until these seemingly sentient figures turn on humanity?

According to “M3GAN,” not that many. The greatest success of the film’s writers is found in the dialogue that reads as somewhere between cliché and camp. By the time the film reaches the nail-biting scenes the trailer alluded to, it’s apparent that the screenplay is just as self-aware as its antagonist. The premise introduced is reminiscent of Chucky, the other half of a social media feud M3GAN found herself embroiled in, but this story is much more compelling for an audience that loves to support women’s rights. And women’s wrongs.

Speaking of women, the matriarchal success of the various lead actresses is a femme feat to behold. Jenna Davis, star of the “penny-nickel-dime” meme, is a stellar voice-acting counterpart to the incredible Amie Donald, M3GAN’s body double. Donald boasts of overqualifications as a national dance champion, contortionist and brown belt in Karate, and utilizes all these skills flawlessly throughout the film. Allison Williams, who had highly commended roles in “Get Out” and “The Perfection,” is a few steps from scream queen status. Each of the cast are likable and engaging throughout the film, and leaves the Bechdel test in ruins. The women of “M3GAN” truly do slay. How fitting.

As the question of how “M3GAN” measures up to her horror genre peers is explored, it’s important to recognize how well this film draws from a variety of film styles. The pacing of each of the scenes is concise and well thought out, with a strong showing of dark humor, thrilling action and genuine moments. This film is an early, but unrelenting, contender to become an instant classic. Taking the gauntlet from even the horror staples, “M3GAN” has all the trappings of a gay icon. With a discography and kill streak to die for, “M3GAN” may be the best thing we were been gifted this holiday season.

It’s not surprising that a sequel is already in the works, as the antagonist has already been conjuring up a stan army on both Twitter and TikTok. Meanwhile, the invitation to join the M3GANators is open. To experience this Daily Trojan-approved horror flick yourself, go down to the Galen Ticket office to finesse Regal tickets that are half of the box office prices. Trust me, “M3GAN” will make you forget the meaning of slay.