Live updates: Shuttle drivers, dispatchers protest ahead of union vote

Union vote to take place in March, NLRB says.

February 27, 2023 11:25 a.m.

USC shuttle drivers and dispatchers will vote on unionization March 23, according to National Labor Relations Board documents posted Tuesday morning. The workers are rallying Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. in front of the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work in support of their unionization bid.

— TOMOKI CHIEN