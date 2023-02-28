Live updates: Shuttle drivers, dispatchers protest ahead of union vote
♦ Latest: Workers and community members are rallying ahead of a vote on unionization.February 27, 2023 12:10 p.m.
USC shuttle drivers, dispatchers, students and community members are rallying in front of the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work in support of their bid to join the Service Employees International Union, Local 721, a public service workers’ union. A supermajority of workers filed to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month. An election will be held March 23, NLRB documents posted Tuesday morning confirmed.
— TOMOKI CHIEN
Union vote to take place in March, NLRB says.February 27, 2023 11:25 a.m.
USC shuttle drivers and dispatchers will vote on unionization March 23, according to National Labor Relations Board documents posted Tuesday morning. The workers are rallying Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. in front of the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work in support of their unionization bid.
— TOMOKI CHIEN