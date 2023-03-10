Can Grey’s Anatomy responsibly educate us about abortion?

(Jan Vasek | Unsplash)

This week on “Rhythm and News,” our hosts Claudia and Kamryn discuss how “Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 19, ep 5) focuses on a woman being walked through an abortion. Our hosts discuss the importance of portraying difficult topics on television, nuanced discussions of abortion that have been happening on the USC campus and what they would like to see the show cover in the future.

