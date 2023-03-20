Daily Trojan wins big with 13 California College Media Association awards

The California College Media Association presented the Daily Trojan with 13 awards at its annual ceremony March 11, including six first-place and six third-place awards.

The full list of awards is as follows:

First — Best Photo Series: Tomoki Chien

First — Best Overall Newspaper Design: Daily Trojan Staff

First — Best Arts and Entertainment Story: Alexa Avila Montano, Anushree Sharma, Nicholas Dinh, Jason Lopez Lopez

First — Best Editorial Cartoon: Brisa Parra

First — Best Sports Story: Anthony Gharib, Iris Leung

First — Best Feature Story: Vani Sanganeria, Lauren Schatzman

Second — Best Infographic: Lauren Schatzman, Benjamin Papp, Anjali Patel

Third — Best Sports Photograph: Tomoki Chien

Third — Best Illustration: Trenyce Tong

Third — Best Newspaper Front Page Design: Christina Chkarboul, CJ Haddad, Jenna Peterson, Michael Castellanos

Third — Best Special Issue/Section: Christina Chkarboul, CJ Haddad, Jenna Peterson, Lauren Schatzman

Third — Best Vertical Short Video: Patrick Hannan

Third — Best Social Justice Coverage: Daily Trojan Staff