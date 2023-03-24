In photos: NAV’s ‘Never Sleep’ tour comes to LA


NAV performs on stage with red lighting.
NAV opens the show with “Never Sleep,” a track off of his album “Demons Protected by Angels” featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
G Herbo stands on stage in front of crowd.
G Herbo is brought out by NAV as a surprise guest. G Herbo performed a short, high-intensity set including his viral TikTok song “Who Want Smoke??” (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
Audience member holds up "XO" hand symbol
The “XO” hand signal is held up by an audience member as they wait enthusiastically for NAV to grace the stage and begin his set. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
RealestK performs on stage
RealestK performs his emotional R&B song “Divide”, displaying his impressive vocal and lyrical skills. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
NAV walks on stage in blue lighting
Punjabi Canadian rapper NAV ensures the crowd is ready to dance at the Hollywood Palladium. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
SoFaygo sings for crowd
SoFaygo opens for NAV. He performed songs such as “Hell Yeah” from his 2022 album “Pink Heartz.” (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)
Gold confetti falls over audience
Confetti falls as NAV performs one of his numerous collaborations with producer Metro Boomin. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)