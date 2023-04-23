Live updates: One person arrested at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books following protest
♦ Latest: Police have arrested one person for committing battery at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.April 23, 2023 6:55 p.m.
The arrests followed a moment of tension at the L.A. Times En Español Stage, where archaeologist Richard Hansen was giving a talk at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Hansen’s work in El Mirador Basin, the site of ancient Mayan cities and towns, has been the subject of controversy since at least December 2019, when Hansen proposed to Congress a bill calling to “prioritize continued tropical forest and archeological scientific research, law enforcement, and sustainable tourism” in El Mirador.
Protestors rushed the stage where Hansen was speaking, chanting, “Los mayas no fueron descubiertos, ya existíamos” — “The Mayans were not discovered, we already existed.” One person was arrested for battery; Footage obtained by the Daily Trojan shows one person sustained injuries following the altercation.
Footage obtained by the Daily Trojan shows at least one person sustained injuries.April 23, 2023 7:07 p.m.
An anonymous source familiar with the matter identified the person injured as a stage manager at the En Español Stage; the Daily Trojan could not independently verify this.
Protestors distributed flyers and pamphlets to attendees at the festival.April 23, 2023 6:58 p.m.
“HANDS OFF EL MIRADOR RICHARD HANSEN,” read one such pamphlet, obtained by the Daily Trojan. “NO LAND GRABS NO WHITE SAVIORS.”