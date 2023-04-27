2028 Olympics to bring challenges to South Central Residents

Since the International Olympic Committee approved Los Angeles’ bid for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in 2017, the City has feverishly prepared to host the world’s largest sporting event. While opinions on the benefits and detriments of hosting the Games vary, there are certain objective truths that must not be overlooked as 2028 creeps closer.

The Olympic Games generate a significant amount of revenue in all aspects. Broadcasting, marketing and ticket sales brought forth a total of nearly $7.6 billion between the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang and the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. The estimated budget for the 2028 Olympic Games has risen from $5.3 billion during the bidding process in 2016 to $6.9 billion upon adjusting for inflation.

Since the 1960s, the Olympic Games have exceeded their projected budgets by an average of 172%. The 1976 Olympic Games left Montreal with debt 13 times its predicted estimate. Regarded as the ‘Big Owe,’ Montreal took to solving its $1.5 billion debt with a tobacco tax in May 1976. The debt took 310 years to pay off in full.

LA 2028, the group who organized the City’s bid for the Games, claims the taxpayer will be off the hook for any expenses, as the event will pay for itself. However, the official budget lacks many expenses that do appear to threaten the pockets of Angelenos.

From the expansion of the L.A. Police Department to the construction of sports venues, taxpayers have directly financed Olympics-related projects through pre-existing funds. Private companies have also been given millions of dollars in tax breaks because of the benefits their presence is projected to bring to Olympics attendees. If the Olympics costs go over budget, as precedent suggests they could, the City could be billions of dollars more in debt than expected.

With the expansion of transportation needed for the Olympics, neighborhoods across L.A. will experience displacement. At the heart of this gentrification are small businesses and local residents, who will pay the price of rapid expansion. From rent increases to cultural or economic changes, small businesses run the risk of leaving — either by eviction or choice. Thirty-two32 low-income families in South Central have already been displaced from rent-stabilized apartment units for Exposition Point, a multi-use complex of hotel rooms and apartments, office and retail space, and USC student housing; the project received $103 million in tax breaks from the City.

Although the 1984 L.A. Olympics were considered a “success,” historic trends show that most cities hosting the Olympics have a net loss in GDP. The 2028 Olympics requires venues throughout Downtown and South Central, and there have already been both social and economic impacts shouldered by L.A. residents, such as those in Inglewood, where property values shot up around 90% from 2016 to 2021 following the construction of SoFi Stadium and the planned construction of the Intuit Dome. Both of these stadiums will be used in the 2028 Games.

USC has a historic involvement with the Olympics, hosting the 1932 and the 1984 games in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of Trojan football.

In 2028, a new location on campus will host an Olympic event — one so new it has yet to be built. Dedeaux Field, home of the USC baseball team, will be torn down and replaced by an Olympics aquatic center for the games only to immediately after be converted back to a baseball stadium. The Uytengsu Aquatics Center, the University’s 2,500-seat swimming arena, will be used as a warmup space for athletes.

Uytengsu was, in fact, built for the 1984 Olympics itself. Why is it no longer suitable for Olympic-level competition? Why must the University and City of L.A. undergo this massive construction project that will displace the baseball team for a full season (although the University has made lofty promises of having the baseball stadium ready for action in the summer of 2028 — almost immediately after the Games’ conclusion), disturb students campus-wide with its construction and exhaust resources that could be dedicated to a myriad of other outlets to benefit students or the surrounding South Central community?

This reconstruction will also have an impact on the environment. Concrete is one of the most carbon-emitting materials on earth and an essential component in constructing a swimming pool. The production of concrete accounts for 10% of the world’s industrial water-use and, if the concrete industry were a country, it would have the third-highest carbon emissions rate in the world. The chemicals concrete releases are damaging to both topsoil and air quality of the surrounding area.

This project would add, at a minimum, hundreds of tons of concrete to the South Central area. The following reconstruction of Dedeaux Field would only grow that number.

As a whole, the Olympics will have a significant environmental impact on the City. The Games will require significant transportation both within the City and from incoming flights — the 2016 Rio Olympics resulted in more than 4,500 kilotonnes of greenhouse gasses — resulting in raised carbon emissions that contribute to global warming and climate change. With the Olympics taking place in the summer, these heat concerns will exacerbate depleted water resources, with tons being quite literally poured into this “special occasion.” This comes during a historic drought in the state of California.

Even if we were to look past the carbon emission problems, there’s also a consumption problem. There’s going to be waste from food trash, packaging and discarded materials from infrastructure changes. The environmental degradation will worsen with increased pollution of the land and air, which has exponential impacts on public health.

“I can easily say that the Olympics will result in environmental racism,” said Jensen Hunting, a senior majoring in environmental studies. “There will be a disproportionate burden of environmental pollution and degradation that communities of color and low-income communities have to face. The groups that are the most likely to live in areas with high levels of pollution are excluded from crucial Olympic decision-making processes that impact their environment and health.”

Back at the 1996 Olympics that took place in Atlanta, more than 30,000 people were displaced and more than 9,000 unhoused people were illegally arrested. The environmental burden will inevitably fall on local communities, for years preceding and decades succeeding the games. The intersectionality of these environmental impacts cannot be ignored. Will L.A. protect those most vulnerable to environmental injustice?

For those with the privilege of having a stable income and a life of comfort, the Olympic Games are an astounding event that leaves you starstruck. But as the grandeur of the Games shines, those struggling with impoverishment are pushed deeper into the depths of the shadows. What’s astonishing is that, according to a 2021 report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the cost of the Tokyo Games — $35 billion — is more than enough to end homelessness in the United States.

In the words of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who is considered the “father of the modern Olympics,” the spirit of the Games is to elevate the mind and soul while “overcoming differences between nationalities and cultures, embracing friendship, a sense of solidarity, and fair play; ultimately leading to the contribution towards world peace and the betterment of the world.” There is incomparable beauty that exists through the Olympics; nothing stated here changes that.

In such a polarized and diverse world, the Olympics are one of the only places where representatives from nearly every country are brought together under one common goal: celebrating the athletic achievements of mankind. But the glamor and extravagance of the Olympics mask the appalling consequences they leave behind. Good intentions aside, the Olympics transform into a performative and damaging event that heralds the promotion of world peace that, in reality, causes disorder for the host city and the citizens alike.