Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is blindingly brilliant

The final track is a Senate confirmation hearing for Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), a senior member of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, with Strauss fielding questions about his relationships with Oppenheimer.Despite being the latest chronologically, the sequence appears, in black-and-white — which, Nolan explains in the production notes for the film, was to differentiate between Oppenheimer’s (color) and Strauss’s (black-and-white) perspectives. This choice makes the third thread of political drama feel antiquated, while the scientific vitality of Oppenheimer’s youth was much more futuristic and forward-looking. These flourishes of timelines and interspersed lights and sounds, meant to give the audience a deeper look into the quantum world Oppenheimer can visualize, are to be expected from Nolan’s directing and require the kind of focus from audiences for which few popular blockbuster filmmakers are well known.

The rest of the cast is also performing at the top of their game. Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt, both romantic interests of serial womanizer Oppenheimer, are complex individual beings, both with indispensable scenes in the movie. Pugh’s signature frown and ability to balance immaturity and poignancy are key sections of Oppenheimer’s journey, while Blunt who plays Oppenheimer’s wife, has a compelling scene in the interview room of the second track where she stands up to Openheimer’s interviewers with a resolute determination. Matt Damon also plays a significant role as a war general with an almost unwavering conviction in Oppenheimer, bringing talk of war to their remote laboratory in Los Alamos.

Perhaps the biggest credit to “Oppenheimer” is that it is clever without ever making the audience feel stupid. It’s meant to be watched with awe, especially if you are fortunate enough to watch it exactly as Hoyte van Hoytema, Nolan’s longtime cinematographer, had shot it: on IMAX 65-millimeter film. And despite the grandeur of the scale of events happening on screen — enormous mushroom clouds emanating from detonated bombs, mathematical formulae cramping chalkboards — perhaps the most epic thing to have happened in the film is Oppenheimer himself. Murphy glowers with the intensity of an arrogant, obsessive, guilt-ridden man, and the film doesn’t hesitate to keep him as the focus of almost every single scene of the feature.

Despite running for a full three hours, the movie is so immersive that it feels compact. Especially for people interested in science and mathematics, the saga of Oppenheimer dealing with the tragic fallout of where his curiosity and ambition has led him will likely hit pretty close to home. Even for most viewers, however — irrespective of their interest in quantum physics and the like — it’s a nuanced and complex enough film that it leaves them shell-shocked as they leave theaters. With all the hype from its perfectly timed release and the “Barbenheimer” mania, “Oppenheimer” delivers on every single front and makes it well worth the trip to the cinema.

Out of the man who famously called himself “Death, the destroyer of worlds,” Nolan has created something legendary and relevant in a way that it may very well be 2023’s finest.