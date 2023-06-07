 Former USC football player arrested for rape

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

Former USC cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with raping three women in the Southern California area, according to the Los Angeles County Police Department. Jackson was charged with three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of forcible sexual penetration, according to a release from the L.A. County district attorney’s office.

The three women identified by investigators all reside in the Southern California area — one in San Diego and the other two in the L.A. area.

“These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault. Now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done,” said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement announcing the charges. “We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

Jackson’s accusation involves raping a USC student in March at her on-campus apartment and a UCLA student at Jackson’s own apartment between the months of June and September 2020, according to the district attorney’s office. His bail was set at $1.4 million.

The LAPD believes Jackson may have also been involved with unreported sexual assaults and is still looking for any additional victims.

The former Trojan appeared in seven games during the 2021 season but did not play in any games last season.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2022, Jackson did not see any playing time, as his season was filled with injuries. In April 2023, Jackson entered the transfer portal with hopes of finding a new program. He graduated from USC in May.

Jackson is expected to be arraigned this week at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in L.A. The investigation is still underway.

If you are in need of support, here are some resources you can contact:

USC Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services: Located at Engemann Student Health Center Suite 356. Individuals can call (213)-740-9355 and request to speak with an advocate or counselor. Services are confidential.

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN): A free, confidential hotline that is active 24/7. Individuals can call (800)-656-4673.