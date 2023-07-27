LIVE

Last updated:
July 28, 2023 12:06 PM

Bronny James released from hospital after suffering cardiac arrest — live updates

by DAILY TROJAN SPORTS STAFF
July 27, 2023
July 27, 2023 4:11 p.m.

Bronny James has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at his home.

“Thanks to the swift and affective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff [James] was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Merije Chukmeriji, cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in a statement earlier today.

July 25, 2023 9:22 a.m.

Union vote to take place in March, NLRB says.

Incoming freshman LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice Monday. Medical staff were able to treat him and take him to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.
Submit tips >>
Take the DT Reader Survey >>
Donate to Support the Daily Trojan

Housing Guide 2023

Housing Guide

© University of Southern California/Daily Trojan. All rights reserved.
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is blindingly brilliant