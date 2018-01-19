“Daily Beast” editor-in-chief discusses politics, culture

USC’s Visions and Voices hosted Daily Beast editor-in-chief and CNN political analyst John Avlon Thursday. The event took place at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center Ballroom at 7 p.m. and was an opportunity for the audience to learn more about the history of the United States, journalism and politics.

After graduating from Yale University, Avlon quickly became involved in politics. From being a speechwriter for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to preparing an address for the United Nations General Assembly in regard to counterterrorism, he became an acclaimed political journalist and author. Avlon has written several political books, including his latest, Washington’s Farewell: The Founding Father’s Warning to Future Generations published in January last year.

Before Avlon came on stage, President C. L. Max Nikias gave an introduction and brief biography of Avlon.

“He’s one of America’s lead journalists, a passionate believer in American democracy and a stellar choice for our Visions and Voices event tonight,” Nikias said in his introduction. “As this evening’s distinguished speaker, he continues a tradition of celebrating thinkers, artists and leaders who have found their way to our stage and will bring the arts and humanities to our community.”

After the introduction, Avlon talked about the importance and historical context of George Washington’s farewell address, the subject of his latest book. Avlon said the address provides a parallel between the past and the present-day United States. Avlon classified the speech as one of the most influential in American history, and said Washington’s advice still endures.

“In our difficult days with storm clouds on the horizon, with great deep polarized debates about politics and policy and personality, imagine if we had the benefit of a memo, written to us by the first founding father,” Avlon said.

Avlon continued by talking about his understanding of liberty and its importance for American society. He said that while liberty is seen as synonymous with freedom, it has a deeper meaning that America’s founders understood.

“Liberty is what is required to really erect an independent republic,” Avlon said. “It is not simply doing whatever we want at any given time. It’s keeping in mind your responsibilities to your community, your family and the future generations. It’s about something you can inculcate as a culture. In this self-governing society, it is essential for survival.”

Avlon wrapped up his talk by comparing former President Barack Obama’s farewell address to Washington’s.

“President Obama quoted [Washington’s speech] in his farewell address,” Avlon said. “And what struck me was the warning that Obama put forward was that we could not take our democracy for granted. He was articulating some of the same ideas that Washington was, not only in the section where he quoted it directly.”

Following his speech, Avlon answered questions from the audience about his book and his role as the editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast.