QuASA to present 12th annual Drag Show

The Queer and Ally Student Assembly held a rehearsal for the 12th annual USC Drag Show on Oct. 31 to prepare for their performance on Nov. 13. (Bonnie Tin Sum Lee | Daily Trojan)

After a year of online performances held on Twitch, USC’s resident drag performers are making an in-person comeback at their 12th annual USC Drag Show Nov. 13 at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center Ballroom. “The Birth of Drag,” the theme for this year’s show, will feature looks and performances that represent the revival of the drag scene and student life after coronavirus lockdowns.

“I think of it as the most fun event that happens at USC, and it’s the best kept secret of USC,” said Sasha Urban, director of the Drag Show. “Audience members can expect to be overwhelmed with talent and artistry and comedy and cunt.”

The drag show will be the Queer and Ally Student Assembly’s biggest event of the year, said Urban, a senior majoring in journalism. The show is expected to seat up to 800 audience members in a celebration of queer art. “The Birth of Drag” will be headlined by Monique Heart of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in addition to a variety of student performers: Annie Vaxxer, April Mae June, Aura Sublime, Daisy Darling, Gal Fieri, Jamie Angel, Miss T Wood, Ra Oblivion, Romeo Black, Satin Ringz and Tyra Durdxn.

“I truly cannot stress enough how diverse the performances are. From pure sex on legs to the funniest stuff you’re ever going to see in a USC production to some of the scariest stuff you might see, it really runs the gamut,” Urban said.

USC’s annual drag show has evolved over the past 12 years into a thriving production that has featured drag royalty, such as Kylie Sonique Love, Gia Gunn, Scarlet Envy and Landon Cider.

Nicholas Guzman, a senior majoring in international relations and the artist behind Jamie Angel, joined the show after freshman orientation.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to be able to witness and be a part of, I know other universities have drag shows, but I don’t know if any of them ever do [it] this big,” Guzman said.

After refining Jamie’s persona and aesthetic with the two virtual drag shows streamed on Twitch earlier this year, Guzman said they are excited to bring that energy to the big stage in front of a real audience.

The performers represent an array of gender identities who use drag as a form of gender subversion and gender expression. With the audition fliers calling for all kings, queens and things in between, this year’s show will represent an array of gender identities.

Liv Haddad, a senior majoring in creative writing and whose drag persona is Romeo Black, began exploring masculine, feminine and androgynous gender identities through drag.

“[Drag] definitely began as a way for me to explore my gender identity and my gender expression because I started doing drag pretty much right after I realized I was a non-binary trans masc and I still wanted to present in feminine ways,” Haddad said.

The performers also represent different levels of experience, featuring both seasoned performers and rookies who will make their debut at the show. Caleb Flenoury, a sophomore majoring in electrical and computer engineering, will be debuting as Satin Ringz in the show.

The drag show also allows students to embrace and express themselves in ways they have never been able to previously. Flenoury describes his own experience where his parents discouraged him from pursuing drag. QuASA’s drag show provided Flenoury a place to be himself.

“This space is inviting,” Flenoury said. “It allowed me to express myself in a way I couldn’t in some places.”

Urban said that audience members should expect an immersive experience, with high production value and a variety of performances. This year’s show is composed of the largest cast in recent years, and audiences should expect to see a runway presentation followed by performances ranging from a Beyoncé medley to Gal Fieri crashing her car in a drive through.

“What everyone’s doing here is kind of a little bit crazy, a little bit fun. I think even if you’re not familiar with drag at all, you can come and have a great time,” said Tyra Durdxn, a drag queen who will perform at the event.

After performing as Annie Vaxxer in the drag show since 2018, Urban wanted to maintain the legacy of USC’s drag scene and preserve that community.

“I was so determined to make sure that the show does not die. I do not want COVID to kill this show. That would be the saddest thing to ever happen,” Urban said. “This is a really special event and to be an audience member in it is going to be like you’re a part of history in the making.”



Correction: A published version of this article contained an incorrect quote from Haddad. The quote has been updated to reflect the correct wordage. The article was updated to correct the name of performer Gal Fieri and her pronouns. The Daily Trojan regrets these errors.