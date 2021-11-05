Three music projects to have on your radar

DRONES will feature Arin Ray, YG and Leon Bridges – among other notable artists of all styles – suggesting a genre-bending album. (Photo courtesy of Pitchfork)

Committed music consumers understand the invigorating anticipation that comes from waiting for 9 p.m. Thursday to finally stream the music releases that have marked our calendars for weeks. It’s a weekly ritual and the only time where we can consume music in the most raw way — before major reviews are released and opinions are shared all over social media. Here are three projects you should include in your Friday’s listening plans.

Aminé – TWOPOINTFIVE

After a very successful release of his sophomore studio album, “Limbo,” in 2020, Portland rapper Aminé is back and ready to charm his listeners with “TWOPOINTFIVE.” “Limbo” came out when the world was still working from home and concerts were nonexistent, and yet, the album faced critical success and made Aminé’s wittiness and expertise as a rapper evident. It’s difficult to remember this is the same rapper that garnered attention for his hit “Caroline” in 2017, but it’s been a pleasure to witness his growth both in life and as an artist. After releasing “Charmander,” his first single since “Limbo,” less than two weeks ago, Aminé announced on Twitter Wednesday his next project is ready for release. Despite the short rollout, the rapper has not failed to garner considerable attention for his mixtape whose title seems to play off of his 2018 mixtape “ONEPOINTFIVE.” If the project is anything like the single, it will be filled with experimental beats, different textures and endless double entendres. Whether or not you’re an avid Aminé listener, there is a certain sound he has mastered, and there’s no doubt his music is filled with wit and self-awareness.

Terrace Martin – DRONES

If Terrace Martin isn’t on your radar yet, it’s definitely time to add him. The three-time Grammy nominated artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist from Crenshaw is renowned in the music industry as one of the top jazz musicians and has produced some of Los Angeles’ most influential hip hop works. Under his record label Sounds of Crenshaw, “DRONES’ will undoubtedly highlight all of Martin’s assets, from his smooth voice to the incredible notes he plays on saxophone, piano and more. The 13-track album features an incredible roster of features, from Kendrick Lamar and Smino to Channel Tres and Kamasi Washington and so many more. The stacked list of contributors guarantee that this project deserves a listen-through from everyone.

Summer Walker – Still Over It

There’s no doubt that fans of Summer Walker’s debut album “Over It” are incredibly excited for the R&B singer’s sequel project. From memes circulating on Twitter to many fans relating to the notion of the album’s title, “Still Over It” will definitely be a popular stream today. While many music consumers might argue that the R&B scene is lackluster nowadays, Summer’s “Over It” was successful in proving that wrong. She captures the reality of lust and messiness that comes with relationships in a slow and sultry way. Although this highly anticipated project plays on the album’s name, the single “Ex For A Reason” suggests that the album might reflect a new sound for the singer — and hopefully it works.