Yoav’s Top-10: Early season NBA edition

We’re throwing a changeup this week and covering the NBA’s wild start. From crazy trades that won’t happen to hot takes that’ll look like Costco’s frozen goods aisle in a few months, here are 10 early season NBA takes.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons goes green

Boot up the trade machine because we’ve got a doozy coming up. A three-team trade starring Simmons, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford rocks the Eastern Conference. Simmons and forward Tristan Thompson move to the Celtics; Philly surrounds forward Joel Embiid with shooters in Hield and guard Josh Richardson and the Kings upgrade at center with Horford. Guard Isaiah Joe and guard Shake Milton move to Sacramento to make the money work, and Simmons finally has his move.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert wins MVP

Traditional centers have been under attack for years in the NBA. Center Dwight Howard was driven to the brink of retirement and nobody’s heard from center Al Jefferson in years. It’s time to shock the world and let a traditional center shine. There’s no better candidate than Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, currently averaging 14.6 points per game and 16.2 rebounds. If he can anchor the Jazz’s defense and carry them to a 65+ win season, he could finally take back a win for the big guys.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal heads to Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the NBA trades. The Dallas Mavericks need a third star (or a second one, depending on who you ask), and after the Wizards cool down, they’ll be looking to finally move on from their 28-year old superstar. Sure, the Mavericks don’t have enough assets to get this trade done, but guard Luka Doncic deserves some help.

Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors Warriors face off for the Finals

The Nuggets are ready for the big stage, but the Warriors aren’t ready to play second fiddle. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic proves he’s the king of the West, and the Nuggets march on to the Finals with a 4-3 series victory.

The Chicago Bulls will sputter out

I want to believe in the 6-3 Bulls. Forward DeMar DeRozan is consistently underrated; center Nikola Vucevic keeps plugging along and guard Zach LaVine has become a top scorer. But, at the end of the day, I can’t trust a team that shoots fewer 3-pointers than any other team in the league. The NBA is more shooting-heavy than ever and a team that doesn’t shoot from beyond the arc will be exposed in the playoffs.

Melo finally plays his role

It seems like every year we ask forward Carmelo Anthony: “Is this the year?” Melo struggled to adapt to his supporting role on the Thunder and Rockets before settling in Portland. He’ll finally lean into his bench spark part this year and give the Lakers much-needed firepower off the bench. He’s already off to a great start in the Sixth Man of the Year race, coming in 3rd on the team in total points.

CP3 is a top-3 point guard of all time

It’s time to stop disrespecting the Point God and give him his all-time credit. Guard John Stockton may have more assists and guard Steve Nash may have him beat on MVPs, but neither one dominated the game with their presence quite like guard Chris Paul has. When he is on the court, he’s a conductor, picking and choosing where each and every player goes. He hasn’t done quite enough to surpass Magic and he’ll probably never catch guard Stephen Curry, but he’s right there behind them.

The red hot Miami Heat will dominate the East

Guard Kyle Lowry looks like the Miami Heat’s pickup of the year, who currently sit second in the East at 6-2. When Lowry’s in, the Heat go into overdrive, swarming, switching and trapping on defense and doing their best track impression on offense. With top-5 offensive and defensive ratings, this is a team that’s built for greatness. They’ll finish with the best record in the league and if their offense keeps humming along, watch out.

Obligatory Evan Mobley Shoutout

It’s never too early to call Mobley the greatest center to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brad Daughtery probably wouldn’t appreciate that statement, but it’s a hot take.

Sixers trade the wrong guy

Surely the 76ers wouldn’t trade their perennial MVP candidate center Joel Embiid, right? The trade deadline rolls around with Philly hovering around the edge of the playoff window and GM Daryl Morey decides he’s had enough. The Golden State Warriors dangle four first-round picks to get talks started and forwards Draymond Green and James Wiseman seal it. The Warriors load up for a championship run and the Sixers stock up on picks to start the Process 2.0.

