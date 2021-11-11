Film soundtracks that make you feel like an SCA student

(Chloe Barker | Daily Trojan)

There’s nothing like the feeling of when the movie theater grows dark and the film begins to play. The silver screen in front of you spins a tale of drama, romance or comedy, all while you shovel handful after handful of popcorn down your throat.

Yet, motion pictures would be nothing without the soundtracks that accompany them. Whether you crave a movie theater’s beautifully overwhelming surround sound or simply just want a good rotation of soundtracks to listen to while you wait in line at the School of Cinematic Arts’ Coffee Bean, this list outlines the best film scores to listen to right now.

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

In a soundtrack that is somehow as quirky and eccentric as the film itself, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” score accomplishes the romantic, yet thrilling, tone of the film. Starring monumental composer Alexandre Desplat, who is also notable for his work on soundtracks such as “The Shape of Water,” the score features a plethora of plucked strings to foster a contagious rhythm.

Desplat also brilliantly matches Wes Anderson’s shifting themes within the film, which range from absurd comedy to melodrama to romance. Perhaps the most profound song on this score is the main theme, “Mr. Moustafa,” a lovely tune full of charm that creates a pleasant listening experience for the audience.

“Interstellar”

Featuring a score from renowned composer Hans Zimmer, “Interstellar” perfectly encapsulates an astronomical and celestial mood. The score, alongside the sounds of an organ, boasts electronic textures which serve to emphasize the film’s futuristic and serious tone.

At times, the songs are simply ethereal; however, they are also messy and jarring, which encapsulates the central theme of abandonment in “Interstellar.” A unique feature of Zimmer’s magnum opus is also his incorporation of atmospheric reverberations reminiscent of weather. The most impressive song of this score is arguably “Cornfield Chase,” as it builds upon itself throughout the song, starting from a quiet beat to a full out orchestra collaboration, to induce a sense of awe within the listener.

“Whiplash”

Despite J.K. Simmon’s persistent claims of the soundtrack being “not quite his tempo,” you’ll find the “Whiplash” score impressive enough to transport you to the Schaffer Conservatory Studio Band.

Composed by Justin Hurwitz, the “Whiplash” score is successful in creating a competitive atmosphere, while also embodying the musical rhythm that permeates the entirety of the film. In fact, at times, the musical pieces are urgent enough to create a similar sense of anxiety found within the characters and plot. The score is also infused with the jazz tones structured upon in the film, featuring moments that feel improvised and groovy.

It strays away from a traditional film soundtrack because it doesn’t necessarily mirror the film’s organic progression; rather, it is more structurally similar to a jazz album. If you’re in the mood for songs that are sure to get your foot tapping underneath your desk, check out “Whiplash.”

“Lady Bird”

If you’re in the mood for a score that reflects the quiet angst and confusion of adolescence, give the “Lady Bird” soundtrack a listen (at the very least, it’s Kyle Scheible-approved). Jon Brion, a multi-instrumentalist composer, is responsible for these mellow songs that accompany Lady Bird’s coming-of-age story, as well as the soundtrack for “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

Showcasing strings, piano and hints of wind ensemble, Brion expertly reflects Lady Bird’s confidence and the hindrances that come alongside this growth. Diverging from traditional soundtracks, “Lady Bird” doesn’t push an audience to feel in a uniform way at the will of the song playing; rather, it’s soft enough to allow the audience to interpret each scene in a way that is most relatable and meaningful to themselves through the usage of subdued notes. If you’re in the mood to shed a few tears (or become overwhelmed with the desire to hug your mother), stream “Reconcile.”

“La La Land”

Gear up for a “Lovely Night” if you queue up this score on your Spotify. “La La Land” features atmospheric instruments that mesh well with jazz to create a romantic and, when necessary, heartbreaking tone to accompany the film.

Following two lovers’ divergent life dreams, Justin Hurwitz expertly crafts a soundtrack that plays off of the scenes it resides in (as music is a very significant element of this film). In addition to highlighting a quick tempo, the “La La Land” score features a plethora of instruments; perhaps most notable are the hints of piano and boisterous horn sections. True to the film’s message, the songs fall in line with a sense of rigid curiosity and wonder, as demonstrated through bright sections of songs. For a sweet study tune, listen to “Chinatown” for the perfect euphonious background noise.

“Little Women”

French composer Alexandre Desplat returns to create a pleasant soundtrack to tie into Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women.” Akin to the structure of the film, the soundtrack is, at times, out of place chronologically to reflect the sequential order of “Little Women.” The soundtrack listens like a series of audible vignettes rather than a coherent score.

The most relevant adjectives to describe this score are romantic and aesthetic, as it effortlessly cultivates charm, wonder and warmth within the audience. This is reflective of the most important messages within the film, which include family, love and compassion. Rather than reflect music from the United States, Desplat hones in on his European roots to create simply beautiful waltzes and dramatic songs. For those of you facing unrequited crushes (and I apologize for the call out), you’ll find yourself enjoying “Laurie and Jo on the Hill.”