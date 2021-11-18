Slaps not smacks: A hella Bay Area playlist

HBK Gang was founded by Bay Area artists Iamsu!, Chief, Skipper and P-Lo in 2008. The hip-hop collective features other notable artists such as Kehlani, Sage the Gemini and Kool John. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)

For all of you who missed out on a trip to the Bay Area last weekend or for those who already miss it, here’s a playlist that will let you imagine you’re there at any time. Whether it’s for pure escapism during these last few weeks of the semester or if you just really appreciate the culture, these tracks are perfect for understanding the greatness that comes from the Bay.

There is no understanding of the Bay Area without understanding the Hyphy Movement (shoutout Keak da Sneak) that began in Oakland in the ‘90s and spread throughout the Bay in the early 2000s. From E-40 and SOB x RBE proudly repping Vallejo to Too Short and Kamaiyah out of Oakland, the Bay has been an incredible hub of hip-hop and culture that deserves all the credit.

Although styles of hip-hop from the Bay Area have evolved throughout the years, you can still always tell through the beats and flow where it came from. Here is a playlist — and the order should be taken into consideration — that lets you experience the Bay from wherever you are.

“Smoothies in 1991” by Larry June

Larry June is a new artist out of San Francisco, and he’s the latest big name repping the Bay Area. “Smoothies in 1991” is his most streamed song on Spotify and it’s for a good reason. It’s the perfect track to get you hooked on his music, and he has a sound that feels so classic despite his recent come up. It’s the perfect song for cruising and chillin’ out and sets you up nicely for the rest of these songs.

“Bitch I Look Good” by Kool John ft. P-Lo

This song is just as smooth as the Larry June track, but the lyrics (and track name alike) make you feel like you need to get up and move to it. Kool John and P-Lo are both a part of HBK Gang — a hip-hop collective that includes other Bay Area legends, such as Iamsu!, Sage the Gemini and Jay Anthony — that has such a distinctive sound, you can tell exactly who it’s from. This song is a classic anthem in the Bay where just by listening to it you feel fly.

“Windows” by Kamaiyah ft. Quavo & Tyga

Most would agree that driving in Los Angeles isn’t the most enjoyable experience, but this song makes you completely forget about that and want to pack up the car with your friends and blast this through the speakers. In true Bay Area fashion, Kamaiyah gives us a track that practically forces you to have a good time, and there’s no denying how catchy this song is.

“Put Me on Somethin” by P-Lo ft E-40

One of the best things about Bay Area hip-hop is that the greats such as E-40 are supporting any and every up and coming artist that reps the same area. The feeling of family is essential to the culture and thanks to it, we get songs like this one where everyone, young and old, can go dumb to it.

“Thizzle Dance” by Mac Dre

Every Mac Dre song deserves a spot on this playlist, and you probably have heard a good amount of them. “Thizzle Dance” is one of those songs that, regardless of how many times it’s played, never gets old. Mac Dre was a master at getting you to move to the beat and this track tells you exactly what to do. This song is so iconic that the “Thizzle Dance” is a staple when listening to any and all music from the hyphy movement. The Bay makes that music that gives you the stank face, in the best way.

“Cupcake No Fillin” by Trunk Boiz

Another classic, there’s no denying that this song is widely loved by everyone in the Bay. Trunk Boiz, out of Oakland, were coined some of the best lyricists in the rap industry and were a true example of how intertwined hip-hop and Oakland culture was. Their first single “Scraper Bike” garnered national attention after introducing the world to East Oakland biker culture in its viral music video. “Cupcake No Fillin” has one of the catchiest hooks of all time and it sounds best when you’re singing along with your whole gang.

“In This Life” by Lil Pete

A slower track, “In This Life” shows how it’s all about the grind and the long-awaited come up for these artists from the Bay. Authenticity is something so ingrained in the hip-hop scene, and this track perfectly captures that feeling where you know that you and your friends are going to make it.

“All Me” by Kehlani ft. Keyshia Cole

If there’s any song that’s making people dance in the streets, it’s this one. Kehlani is the Bay Area’s sweetheart, and this track perfectly captures the chill, smooth production style that is so reflective of its essence. Closing this playlist, “All Me” reminds us to give credit where it’s due.