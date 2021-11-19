Five key figures to take on UCLA

Interim Head Coach Donte Williams was thrust into the job amidst a tumultuous season.

Donte Williams

The former cornerbacks coach was called into action as the interim head coach when former Head Coach Clay Helton was fired in September. Since then, the Trojans are 3-4 under the direction of Williams.

Most fans knew it wasn’t going to be all sunshine and rainbows for the interim. His value to the program resides mostly in his recruiting abilities, not necessarily his coaching, but he’s done his best to get up to speed with all of the responsibilities of a head coach. Williams inherited an angry fanbase, an underperforming team and the expectations that come with coaching a blue blood college football program. He has done his best with a dreadful situation. He’s kept the team afloat, and, although the losses are still ever present on the record, the performances have been more convincing. Namely, the Trojans showed fight in their loss to a ranked Notre Dame team on the road.

The team still falls into the same errors and mistakes that cost it wins. Williams preaches accountability, especially when it comes to playing time, but it seems like that message just isn’t getting through to the players. The results of this season likely won’t be enough for Williams to secure the head coaching position full-time, but his efforts and character throughout the process have been commendable.

Junior wide receiver Drake London’s season was one for the ages before an injury cut his year short.

Drake London



London is the golden boy of the USC program at the moment. It’s not a stretch to say London would’ve been a prime candidate for the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s best wide receiver prior to his season-ending injury against Arizona. While he was still playing, he gave the Trojans a chance by just being out on the field.

It’s rare to have a wide receiver who has dominated the target share as much as he did; A staggering 38% of throws went to him in the games he completed. London dragged an inconsistent USC offense along with a mix of short passes, plenty of yards after catch and deep routes that seemed virtually unstoppable. He finished with 1,084 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns, including 6 games with over 100 yards receiving.

London’s injury leaves a gaping hole in USC’s offense. The guy who could get the Trojans a contested catch in any situation is gone, tasking Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell with involving other receivers and offensive options.

Freshman Jaxson Dart will start for the first time in his young USC career versus UCLA.

Jaxson Dart

The freshman quarterback was forced into action on Sept. 18 against Washington State when junior quarterback Kedon Slovis picked up an injury. The rest is history. Even after a slow start, Dart finished with 391 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading USC to its first win under Williams. It was a heroic performance, and it got fans excited for USC games once more.

The hype was short lived though, as a knee injury that Dart picked up in his debut sidelined him until the Arizona game on Oct. 30. His return fired up Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as “Let’s Go, Dart” chants echoed throughout the stadium in an uncharacteristic moment of energy.

Dart’s ability as a runner provides new complexity USC’s offensive scheme, as opposing teams have to account for him scrambling as well as passing. His arm shouldn’t be slept on either, as he connected on a couple of deep throws against Washington State, the most notable a 38-yard touchdown throw to sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. He’s shown some moments of inexperience, as any true freshman would, but he brings an undeniable sense of energy to the Trojans. The fans are behind him, and his electric play gives the Trojans a chance in any game.

Junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson has been scaring opposing offenses with determined play all season long.

Drake Jackson

The marquee player on the defensive line, Jackson is a physically imposing figure with freak athleticism. His versatility as a defender allows Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando to get creative with his blitzes, of which there have been many. In a season where USC’s defense hasn’t exactly been making headlines for its dominance, Jackson has given fans some memorable moments.

Jackson’s ability as a pass rusher stands out first, with a team-leading 5 sacks and a forced fumble. But he’s also made strides as a run-stopping option, with 7 tackles for loss on the season. He’s contributed to 2 turnovers this season; One was an interception against San José State, and the other was a strip sack in the endzone against Washington State. If he’s on his game, USC’s defense is all the more prone to takeaways.

Jackson has been one of the bright spots in a lackluster USC run defense. The effort that he puts in on every play goes under the radar sometimes, especially when the defense as a whole has looked less than convincing at times. Teams like Stanford, Oregon State, Utah and Arizona State ran all over the Trojans. Things have looked bleak, but if there’s anyone that can provide a spark, it’s Jackson.

Senior running back Keaontay Ingram has carved out a prominent role in the USC offense.

Keaontay Ingram

The senior running back transferred from Texas and began the season as the No. 2 runner behind redshirt senior running back Vavae Malepeai. Ingram didn’t see too much action in the first few weeks of the season, but once Williams became interim head coach, his playing time increased.

Malepeai and Ingram featured in a 1A/1B running back system, with both getting similar amounts of touches before Ingram started his breakout. He took 14 carries for a total of 124 yards against Colorado, earning the attention of USC fans. He has at least 14 carries in each of the last six games.

Ingram’s top performance came against Arizona, where he rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 27 attempts with 1 touchdown. His emergence as the No. 1 running back on the depth chart is a result of his shifty and explosive running. He’s not shy about barging up the middle for inside handoffs, but his ability to break out for longer gains with intelligent running is what sets him apart from the other runners on USC’s roster.

Against Arizona State, Ingram was limited in his impact due to passive run blocking from the offensive line. If the guys up front can get some push, Ingram will be in for a big game.