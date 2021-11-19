TikTalk: Trending TikTok songs to get you through finals

As we approach the end of the semester, people have only one thing on their mind: Finals. Studying for finals and hauling your backpack from study space to study space are always a bit painful and stressful. So, in an attempt to make it more enjoyable, I curated a playlist of eight trending songs on TikTok to jam out to this finals season.

Katy Perry — “California Gurls”

Katy Perry put it best when she said “nothing comes close to the Golden Coast.” I mean, that’s why we all decided to come to USC, right? This early 2010s pop will definitely transport anyone listening back to a simpler time — one with no finals — and, just for a moment, you will be a tween jamming out to this song on the dance floor of a middle school dance. Most importantly, you will be reminded that the West Coast is, in fact, the best coast (sorry, East Coast besties).

Amaarea ft. Kali Uchis — “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” Remix

If this song’s title is not the perfect title to describe everyone during finals, I don’t know what is. During finals everyone is a sad girl, but we grind because we love money and hope that doing well in college will allow us to become successful in our careers. While you’re questioning life in the sad Leavey Library basement, just remember you are doing it to get that “mula-la-la.”

Bruno Major — “Nothing”

Bruno Major’s “Nothing” is a sweet, soft song about the person we don’t mind doing nothing with. People on TikTok have used it to make small montages of their pet, significant other, friend or family member they want to tell “I’m grateful you’re mine.” The song’s lyrics will catch you reflecting on all of the moments you did nothing in college with your favorite people, but you won’t mind because they are memories you will cherish forever.

Silk Sonic — “Smokin Out the Window”

Sorry Swifties, but Silk Sonic’s album release was the highlight of my Nov. 12. “Smokin Out the Window” would make anyone put on their most stylish fit on and sway in the middle of the dance floor. A groovy, R&B song that is so smooth you can’t help but sing along. Especially when Anderson .Paak sings, “Not to be dramatic, but I wanna die,” because that will be all of us by the end of the semester.

Sam Fender— “Seventeen Going Under”

In “Seventeen Going Under,” Sam Fender discusses his struggles at the age of 17. While not all of us may relate to the lyrics, we have all gone through our own struggles, big or small. Seventeen is an interesting year — it is the intersection between childhood and adulthood. When listening to the song, we can remember how small we felt as seniors in high school or freshman in college and look at how far we have come.

The Young-Holt Unlimited— “Soulful Strut”

If anyone is like me, listening to songs with lyrics can sometimes distract from studying. But have no fear, “Soulful Strut” by The Young-Holt Unlimited still has an uplifting tone that can help make studying less boring. Not only that, this song would be the perfect excuse to take a study break and perform the infamous handshake from the Lindsey Lohan version of “The Parent Trap.”

Hilary Duff — “With Love”

In need of a Disney star throwback? Have no fear, “Lizzie McGuire” — queen herself — is here. “With Love” has inspired a plethora of videos of people performing the dance routine from one of Duff’s live performances of the song. Giving off the best early 2000s vibes, “With Love” will make you feel like a kid again watching music videos in your living room during the commercial breaks of Disney Channel Original Movies.

Monsieur Periné ft. Vicente García — “Nuestra Canción”

The best way to describe “Nuestra Canción” is happy-go-lucky. It gives the same vibes as the feeling of being a kid in a candy store. The videos of the TikTok dance will never fail to put a smile on anyone’s face. If you want to perform the dance yourself in the middle of a study space or just take a break to scroll through the TikToks that use the sound, you will definitely get a boost of serotonin to help during the not-so-happy time of finals season.

Trinity Gomez is a senior writing about TikTok and popular culture. Her column, “TikTalk,” ran every other Friday.