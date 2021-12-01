Cross the finish line with this December streaming guide

“Harlem” follows Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai as they navigate love and friendship in Harlem. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Early December is a stressful time of year for many. Whether it’s studying for finals, going back home for winter break or celebrating the holidays, there is a lot going on in the coming weeks. Everyone needs a distraction every once in a while. So whether you’re procrastinating on studying or avoiding relatives you haven’t seen in years, here are some of the best TV shows and movies available to stream this month.

HBO Max

“And Just Like That…” — Dec. 9

The sequel to groundbreaking series “Sex and the City” features actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles from the original series. One notable absence is that of actress Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the first iteration of the show.

This follow up to the Emmy-winning original depicts Carrie Bradshaw’s adventures and friends who are thriving as women in their fifties in New York City. They’re older and wiser than when they were last depicted onscreen, and the series will likely tackle these differences in a way only “Sex and the City” can (over cosmos). The show is also trying to grow along with its main characters, as it will feature a new non-binary and LGBTQ+ regular named Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). So whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original or you want to see a modern twist on classic early 2000s television, this is the show for you.

“The Matrix Resurrections” — Dec. 22

It’s time to see how deep the rabbit hole goes in “The Matrix Resurrections.” Starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising her role as Trinity, “Resurrections” is the third sequel to the film that changed the Sci-fi genre forever.

Directed by just Lana Wachowski, as Lilly Wachowski chose to not be involved with the project, the film’s plot still remains unknown. It is speculated that it takes place in an alternate timeline before “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.” The film’s trailer shows that Neo has found himself stuck in the matrix again, and depicts his fight to escape the evil AI enslaving the human race. Even without knowing the plot, we can expect breathtaking action sequences and mind blowing revelations as The One battles his way to freedom.

Netflix

“The Witcher” Season 2 — Dec. 17

Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, “The Witcher” is an action-packed fantasy adventure in the same vein of “Game of Thrones.” The show details the travels of Geralt as he explores “the Continent.” He is also accompanied by Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) who is connected to Geralt through destiny.

“The Witcher” is based off of the book series of the same name. The first season followed the books “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” which are a collection of short stories that take place before the series’ main events. Season 2 will get more into the thick of the main story. Get ready for even more sword battles and scenes of Henry Cavill silently pondering something.

“Don’t Look Up” — Dec. 24

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as two unheralded astronomers who are desperately trying to warn the Earth of an incoming comet; one that would destroy the world. The only problem is no one is taking them seriously. The film follows their exploits as they try to alert the public in hope someone will be able to save the world.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, is a dark comedy that hinges on the idea that the world is too apathetic to care about anything — apocalyptic or not. This is an idea that resonates even more considering the actions (or lack thereof) people took during the coronavirus pandemic. Featuring a star-studded supporting cast composed of Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet and more, this film is guaranteed to be as funny as it is frustrating.

Disney+

“The Book of Boba Fett” — Dec. 29

Everyone’s favorite bounty hunter is back.

A spinoff of the wildly successful show “The Mandalorian,” the show follows the titular bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and his partner, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they try and stake their claim in planets once controlled by the mob boss Jabba the Hutt.

The show is the first successful attempt in getting a stand-alone story featuring Boba Fett. Ever since his appearance in “The Empire Strikes Back,” fans of “Star Wars” have been itching for the character to get more screen time. However, you don’t have to be a diehard “Star Wars” fan to enjoy this show. If it’s anything like its predecessor, it’s going to be an expertly crafted and deliberate show that feels more like a Western than a Sci-fi program.

Amazon Prime Video

“Harlem” — Dec. 3

This series follows the exploits of four Black women in their mid-twenties living in Harlem. The group of friends features Camile (Meagan Good), an anthropology professor with a problematic love life, Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a queer dating app creator, Quinn (Grace Byers), a fashion designer trying to keep her business from going under and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), a talented singer and actress.

The series is from the mind of Tracy Oliver, creator of “Girls Trip” and “First Wives Club.” “Harlem” is a coming of age, friendship focused comedy based on the developments and setbacks of both their professional and love lives. It is also notable for featuring an all-Black cast, which is not something common for this subgenre of television. Get ready for plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments as this group of girlfriends enter a new chapter of their lives in the New York neighborhood of Harlem.