REVIEW: Descend into desolation in ‘Euphoria’

Hunter Schafer shines in the season 2 premiere of “Euphoria.” (Photo courtesy of Eddy Chen for HBO)

Content warning: This article contains references to substance abuse and addiction.

This review contains spoilers.

It’s been more than two years since “Euphoria” first hit our screens and shocked viewers with its horrifying depictions of love, sex and high school. “Euphoria” drew viewers into its hyperbolic portrayal of the dreadful teenage years and a brutal, but honest, depiction of addiction.

The show is shocking, yet enthralling, and season two promises to smash the sky-high bar set by season one. “Euphoria” season two premiered Sunday night, and the first episode suggests over-the-top, glamorous episodes to come filled with petty, but genuine, drama.

The episode primarily follows Rue (Zendaya), an addict struggling to achieve sobriety, and Fez (Angus Cloud), a drug dealer with a traumatic upbringing. Viewers are guaranteed to be immediately hooked by the engaging storyline and incredible acting.

Just as in season one, season two of “Euphoria” hits all the right notes — literally. It utilizes an alluring soundtrack composed by British artist Labrinth that has the viewer feel anger, pain and heartache, all within about two minutes. Labrinth’s music is an addictive and significant component that makes “Euphoria” such an incredible show.

In addition to a phenomenal soundtrack, cinematographer Marcell Rév took a leap of faith this season and decided to record using film instead of digital. The result is incredible: using film completely changes the coloring of the show and significantly affects the mood. Rév’s use of film adds an unexplainable layer of sadness to the episode and significantly increases the emotional impact of something as simple as a tear on Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) face or Rue in front of a fire.

Now, that is not to discount the show’s fascinating plot and bewitching acting. This latest episode, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door,” begins with a drawn-out exposition of Fez, the resident drug dealer. It explains Fez’ backstory, certifying that his complexity of character extends beyond his occupation.

It’s heart-wrenching to watch Fez’s trauma unfold on screen, but the most despairing factor is the emotionless child we watch Fez become. First, we learn about his abusive father and then his drug-dealing grandmother. Though an admittedly badass woman, she treats Fez not as her grandson but as a business partner.

Young Fez (Mason Shea Joyce) does an incredible job portraying his character … by doing next to nothing. With any lines, he mostly just stands on screen and watches his grandmother work. Still, Joyce manages to display an unbelievable amount of sadness, confusion, determination and joy on his face.

Based on episode one, the showrunners establish Fez as a more significant part of season two, and it is a wonderfully smart choice. Fez received more character development and influence on the plot than he did in all of season one.

It’s impossible to talk about “Euphoria” without talking about Rue. Viewers meet Rue again after her relapse and as she comes to terms from her fallout with Jules. Zendaya’s depiction of Rue is spectacular; she experiences intense moments of ecstasy and life-threatening, jaw-dropping moments of terror — all while taking the audience along.

The Rue-Jules relationship is a hauntingly beautiful look at the pain of addiction and the struggle of loving an addict. Rue loves Jules but cannot break her addiction which is triggered by anything detrimental happening between herself and Jules. Jules is burdened with the knowledge that she might trigger Rue into a relapse, an action which would not be her fault. Jules’ emotional turmoil and struggle surrounding her feelings for Rue is a heartbreaking reminder that addiction does not solely impact the addict but also their loved ones.

Jules is afflicted with the pain that comes from loving an addict, but even as she mainly serves as a supporting character for Rue, Jules still manages to steal the show. Schafer’s ability to lure the viewer in with something as small as a face twitch means that every time Jules is on screen, you are watching her. Her pain and heartache surrounding Rue are obvious to viewers within a second, even when she smiles. Jules is one of the most complex characters on “Euphoria,” yet, through Schafer’s unmatched storytelling abilities, she is possibly the most understandable.

This season, “Euphoria” promises an even darker storyline, a choice which transforms the characters we’ve come to know into real humans. By developing complex backstories for side characters and allowing viewers to see the unwavering interpersonal damage addiction creates, “Euphoria” turns down the flashy gimmicks from season one to offer viewers a horrifying look at the realities of modern life.