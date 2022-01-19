Top USC Village Spots for Every Occasion

Students line up outside CAVA for the perfect on-the-go lunch. (Andrew Kerner | Daily Trojan file photo)

USC Village lies at the center of fond memories for almost every USC student. Maybe you had a perfect first date at Dulce, scored your summer internship while waiting in line for CAVA, or participated in a group study session outside of SunLife that their açaí bowls made a little better. All of these memories have something in common: good food. Although you’re likely to have a good experience at any of USC Village eateries, here are my expert picks for every occasion.

A Light Lunch: CAVA

Lunch is a criminally underrated meal, and it’s essential in college. While you’re running from class to class, it might be tempting to skip it, but that’s a bad idea. If you’re near USC Village and have time to stop by, consider CAVA your lunch of choice. Keeping your lunches meatless and stacked with veggies is a great way to ensure a nutrient-dense meal. With excellent vegetarian options and plenty of vegetable add ons, CAVA is the best place to create the perfect on-the-go lunch. After eating, you’ll leave USC Village for your afternoon class feeling like you did your body a favor.

Friday Night Chaos: City Tacos

On a Friday night filled with loud laughter and risky text messages, there’s only one option in USC Village that will get the job done: City Tacos. There’s nothing like biting into a hot delicious taco after a long week and eventful night. City Tacos has a dense menu packed with mouth-watering taco options: chicken, fish, beef, vegetables and more. Their burritos and quesadillas pack a flavorful punch too. Get a side of guacamole and chips to share with your friends and you’ll end the night on a high. Don’t forget that City Tacos closes at 9 p.m., so make sure to plan ahead and get in early so you do not miss out on an incredible dinner.



Post-Gym Monday Morning: SunLife Organics

Monday mornings are easy to dread, but it’s also surprisingly easy to make the most out of them. First, hit the gym with your friends, making sure to laugh just as much as you squat — CorePower Yoga and the USC Village Fitness Center are two hotspots for both USC athletes and casual gym-goers. After you’ve worked up a sweat, head over to SunLife for a morning breakfast smoothie or açaí bowl packed with fresh fruit, protein and sweet toppings. Their beloved Hawaiian Bowl will make you feel like your Monday morning is kicking off a vacation, rather than the school week. Eat it outside and soak up some year-round California sun before spending the day in class or the library. After trying this once, you’ll make it a weekly tradition.

Wednesday Night Slump: Il Giardino

By midweek Wednesday night, your morale might be understandably low. Assignments are starting to pile up and Friday night seems years away. At this point, there’s only one remedy to pick up your spirits: pasta. Carbs are a miracle worker, and Il Giardino does not disappoint. Its pasta selections will make you feel warm and cozy before you’ve got to hit the books. With a menu that includes homemade gnocchi and vegan bolognese, you can’t go wrong. Invite your friends to commiserate on your long to-do lists over a delicious bowl of tagliatelle, and when the bowl is empty, order the tiramisu to sweeten the night.

Homestyle Family Dinner: Honeybird

When the sun goes down, and everyone’s home from work or school, there’s nothing like a loud dinner with your family in your hometown. So, when you’re feeling homesick and miss those meals, gather your closest friends and create some of that magic for yourselves on campus. Opt for Honeybird as your dinner spot. If you make sure to pick waffle fries and biscuits as your sides, along with an array of fried chicken, that homesick feeling will drift away as soon as you take your first bites. After all, what’s more homey than a fried chicken dinner?

College can be messy, exciting and stressful, but USC Village provides excellent spots to fix any situation. At least, that’s what I tell myself when my eating out bill gets a little high. So visit these spots or add them to your list of delicious USC Village eats that act as a culinary treatment plan for all of college’s bruises, burns and cuts.