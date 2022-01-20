Jane Alukonis appointed as women’s soccer head coach
Former UCLA assistant coach Jane Alukonis has been named as women’s soccer head coach for the upcoming season, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced in a media release Thursday. Replacing former head coach Keidane McAlpine following his eight years with the Trojans, Alukonis joins as the team’s fifth head coach in 29 years.
After winning back-to-back Pac-12 titles with the Bruins and finishing undefeated in last season’s conference play, Alukonis aims to help the Trojans win the eventual season in a competitive conference.
“As a talented athlete and coach, Jane brings a winning pedigree and the highest level of competitiveness to our program,” said Bohn in the media release Thursday. “Her familiarity with both the Pac-12 Conference and the California recruiting landscape is a tremendous asset as we aim to return to the podium as national champions.”
Hailing from Cocoa Beach, Fla., Alukonis’ experience and soccer expertise dates back to collegiate play. Playing as a defender/midfielder for Duke’s women’s soccer program, Alukonis started 76 of her 84 total matches from 2006-2009, finishing her last season as first-team captain and a four-time ACC Honor Roll nominee.
Prior to joining UCLA’s program, Alukonis served as the head coach of the Space Coast United U-10, U-11 and U-16 girls club teams and earned an UEFA B Coaching License.
During Alukonis’ UCLA’s coaching staff tenure last season, the Bruins reached an undefeated Pac-12 record of 8-0-3 that featured All-Pac-12 First-Team members then-junior forward Mia Fishel and then-freshman defender Lilly Reale. The two were among seven Bruins who received Pac-12 honors last season.
“I am deeply grateful to USC Athletics for bringing me into the Trojan Family,” said Alukonis in a statement. “I have had the pleasure of watching USC soccer over the years and love how the players play the game — fearlessly, aggressively, and with never-ending fight. I can’t wait to be a part of this!”
While in Westwood, the Bruins never finished lower than second in conference standings, making four straight NCAA postseason appearances between 2018 and 2021.
Crowned Pac-12 champions after beating the Trojans at home in a 3-1 performance last season, the win eventually propelled UCLA to finish one point over second-place USC.
Alukonis looks to continue McAlpine’s successful tenure and build on previous season to help the Trojans return to the top of the Pac-12 standings.