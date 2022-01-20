Sneak Preview: Highly-anticipated films of Spring 2022

Sage Wheeler | Daily Trojan

It’s no secret that the start of 2022 has been rocky (to be generous). Of course, for most movie fanatics, this incites a greater need for escapism, a greater need to slip from our reality into the silver screen. Whether your appetite for superhero films still runs insatiable or you’re in need of some fresh storytelling, rest assured that this year will bring no shortage to movie theaters everywhere.

“The Batman” (March 4)

Following a delayed release from June 2021 due to coronavirus, Robert Pattinson finally plays the role of a fledgling Bruce Wayne as he takes on a gaggle of crime in Gotham City, not limited to Colin Farrell as Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler in “The Batman.” This upcoming film promises to excite viewers with its explosive chase scenes and terrifying villains. Directed by Matt Reeves, notable for his work on “War for the Planet of the Apes,” the film follows a young Batman, still a novice in his second year of crime fighting, a deviation from the typical portrayals of the character as a veteran hero.

Also to be expected is the return of sidekick/love interest Catwoman, as portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. For those of you waiting to watch, you will find “The Batman” (and perhaps an accompanying bat signal) in theaters on March 4.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (March 25)

A Chinese immigrant, portrayed by Michelle Yeoh, who initially struggles to finish her taxes, gets wrapped up in an epic, multiverse adventure, leaving her to her own devices (namely other versions of herself) to save the world.

As seen in its perfectly confusing and action-packed trailer, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is A24’s latest science fiction film created by the dynamic writer-directors duo, the Daniels; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, both of whom are notable for their work in “Swiss Army Man.” This film’s cast features stellar talent such as Yeoh (“Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” “Crazy Rich Asians”), Ke Huy Quan (“Head of the Class”), and Jenny Slate (“Saturday Night Live,” “Obvious Child,” “Gifted”).

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (April 15)

Muggles rejoice! The third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series will hit our screens this spring. Fans can look forward to a gripping adventure that will determine the fate of the Wizarding World. With the ensemble cast of heroes reprising their roles, such as Eddie Redmayne in the role of Newt Scamander, an engrossing battle between good and evil is bound to ensue.

Succeeding the poor reception of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, as demonstrated with a 36% Rotten Tomatoes score, Scamander is given the hefty task of preventing the rise of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. David Yates (“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”), returns to continue his directorial work. Fans of the series can also look forward to seeing familiar faces, such as Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything,” “Les Misérables”), Dan Fogler (“Balls of Fury,” “Good Luck Chuck”), Alison Sudol (“A Fine Frenzy”), and Katherine Waterson (“Mid90s,” “Inherent Vice”). In addition, Jude Law (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) reprises his role as a young Albus Dumbledore, to lead a scrappy group of witches and wizards up against Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen who will replace Johnny Depp) and his loyal followers and the beasts they meet along the way. Muggles can look forward to the newest addition to the Wizarding World to hit theaters on April 15.

“Disappointment Blvd.” (April 22)

Renowned horror director Ari Aster is painfully quiet regarding his upcoming project, “Disappointment Blvd,” the newest, terrifying comedy horror film. Yet, with Aster’s beautifully twisted mind and the film’s stellar cast, with the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Meryl Streep, the film is sure to do the opposite of its title.

Aster is notable for his directorial work in “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” and it appears “Disappointment Blvd” is the latest addition to his menagerie of cinematic terror with A24. The film portrays “an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time,” according to A24. No further plot has been released thus far, but fans can look forward to viewing this “nightmare comedy,” as described by Aster, on April 22.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 6)

Have you caught the Marvel bug? The MCU’s fourth phase narrative continues this spring with the next installation of Dr. Strange’s narrative.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” follows Dr. Strange as he casts a spell that opens up the multiverse. Following the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” dedicated Marvel fans can look forward to the return of Benedict Cumberbatch and the arrival of director Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” trilogy) to the franchise.