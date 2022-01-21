Spend the day taking a street art tour of LA

Street art adorns hundreds of walls in Los Angeles, giving local artists a public avenue to express themselves. (Photo courtesy of DJ Neff)

Looking to see more of Los Angeles but unsure of where to start? Well, first off, that is very valid. L.A. is huge, confusing and not at all walkable.

There are so many great parts of the city, from the incredible food to the warm beaches and excellent sports, but sadly, L.A.’s art, more specifically its street art, is often overlooked. On nearly every city corner, artists have let their creativity take over to create something incredible. Street art is a great way to learn about the city and its different communities. And all you need to do to start exploring it, is to clear your schedule and then head to the Metro Exposition line by USC.

Kobe Bryant Mural by JONAS NEVER, 1336 Lebanon St

Start your morning with a delicious Dulce breakfast burrito ($8.75), and then stroll over to the Jefferson / USC E line metro stop heading towards downtown Los Angeles. Get off two stops later at the Pico Station Metro stop, right around Crypto.com Arena and walk to the Kobe Bryant Mural created by JONAS NEVER.

JONAS NEVER is an L.A.-based muralist identifiable by their imaginative yet realistic pieces and shockingly quick turnaround times. JONAS NEVER painted this piece in 2015, before Bryant’s tragic passing. It then became an incredibly meaningful memorial for an icon after his death, due to the high quality of the piece and its location near where Bryant played. While there, you are bound to be swarmed by legions of fans, making it into a transformative experience, and allowing you to understand the enormous impact Bryant had on L.A.

Defend Dignity by Shepard Fairey, 1031 S Grand Ave

After you pay your respects, take a short, 10-minute walk to Grand Ave, where you will find one of Shepard Fairey’s masterpieces, “Defend Dignity.” Fairey is a prolific Los Angeles artist, well known for his politically motivated works. As well as having countless murals located throughout the city, Fairey is perhaps best known for his “Hope” poster, designed for former President Barack Obama’s 2008 Presidential campaign.

Defend Dignity wants to “inspire sensitivity toward our fellow human beings and the planet itself.” It is a genuinely magnificent and impactful piece of art that inspires us to enact change. It only uses red, white and blue and depicts an idyllic America where there is equality and the country welcomes immigrants. It is a vivid reminder of our country’s flaws and a call to be better.

Fairey has similar pieces throughout Los Angeles, and one could spend a whole day exploring the city through his art alone. But that would be a different article.

Street Art Street, 4th and Alameda

Hop back on the Metro to the 7th Street / Metro Center and find the 40 Beverly Blvd. bus line on 6th and Flower. Then, take the bus into Little Tokyo, getting off at 4th and Alameda, or Street Art Street.

There are many breathtaking murals in this area, but one artist whose work continuously stands out is Royyal Dog. Best known for his photorealistic murals depicting Black women wearing traditional Korean hanbok dresses, Royyal Dog’s work is mesmerizing. His portraits convey various emotions, and luckily for the viewer, they are blown up onto the sides of buildings making you stop where you are and look at it. Along Street Art Street is a plethora of murals to stop, ponder over, and take pictures in front.

Because there is so much to see in this area, consider picking up some food first. Hama Sushi is a must-try for weekday lunch. And if you aren’t in the mood for a sit-down meal, head to Somi Somi for its mouthwatering Ah-Boong ($6) or to Mitsuru Cafe for a life-changing Imagawayaki to eat on the go ($2).

The Container Yard, 800 E 4th St

The last stop on the street art tour is a block away from Street Art Street on 4th Street. Although the inside exhibits are closed, the outside murals of the Container Yard are visible from the road and worth stopping to see. Intricate murals take up every available inch of space on the sides of buildings in this warehouse complex.

Located at a former mochi factory, the Container Yard allows artists’ imaginations to run wild and provides them with a giant canvas to paint whatever they can imagine. Murals here have depicted everything from random vibrant splashes of color to moving Bryant tributes. The Container Yard previously featured artists such as Tristan Eaton, who has been able to make a name for himself with his fascinating and colorful collages.

While you are here, make sure to check out Art Share L.A. Although not street art, it’s an artist collective located next to the Container Yard featuring up-and-coming L.A.-based creatives. It’s a free experience and well-worth thirty minutes of your time.