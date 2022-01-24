The five most important games remaining for men’s basketball

Senior guard Drew Peterson dribbles the ball up the court during USC’s matchup against Oregon Jan. 15. Peterson had 23 points during the Trojans win against Utah last Saturday. (Patrick Hannan | Daily Trojan)

No. 16 USC is off to a 16-2 start after sweeping the Rocky Mountain road trip for just the second time since Utah and Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Previously ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP Poll, USC will face some top teams in the Conference of Champions. Here are five of the most important games left for the Trojans as February approaches.

Away versus Oregon State on Feb. 24

The Beavers made a surprising run at the end of last season, winning the Pac-12 tournament and making it to the Elite Eight before losing to No. 2 Houston. Oregon State lost to USC 81-71 at Galen Center Jan. 13, but junior guard Jarod Lucas made a statement against the Trojans.

The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter hurt the USC frontcourt, notching 27 points on 60% shooting from beyond the arc and exposing the Trojans’ lack of defense against deep threat guards.

The Beavers currently sit at 3-14, last in the Pac-12. Dropping a game against them late in the season would hurt momentum going into March.

Home versus Stanford on Jan. 27

The Trojans’ first loss of the season came on the road against the Cardinal two weeks ago, ending a 13-game winning streak to start the season.

Stanford freshman forward Harrison Ingram caught fire in the game, scoring 21 points en route to a 75-69 win. Ingram showed the Trojans a player they haven’t really seen — a long 6-foot-78 freshman who can extend the floor with a 3-point shot or put the ball on the floor with a drive to the basket.

Avenging this loss would look good on USC’s resume once seeding is figured out for March Madness. Two losses against a team in the middle of Pac-12 rankings will stick out like a sore thumb to the selection committee.

The Trojans must defeat teams such as Stanford if they hope to make a run in March.

Away versus Oregon on Feb. 26

Speaking of opponents who beat USC, Oregon gave the Trojans their second loss in three games when they came to Galen Center Jan. 15.

Even though Oregon had a slow start to the season — a 6-6 record after the first 12 games — the Ducks have caught fire, rattling off five wins in a row, including back-to-back victories over UCLA and USC on the road.

Senior guard Will Richardson exposed the Trojans’ lack of defenders at the guard position when he exploded for 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Junior guard De’Vion Harmon also rattled off 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting. Oregon as a team shot 47.6% from the 3-point line too.

The Ducks have been a staple of Pac-12 basketball in recent years, taking consecutive regular season conference championships. A road game in late February could decide the Pac-12 championship, but it’s also a huge win for a Trojans side that struggled in the first meeting.

Away versus No. 9 UCLA on March 5

Any matchup against UCLA would normally be the most important in a story such as this., but this isn’t the most difficult matchup.

The Bruins had an impressive win against Villanova at home early in the season and lost to Gonzaga in November. It’s been a consistent season for UCLA and the Bruins are once again in deep.

Four players are averaging double digit points, including standout junior guard Johnny Juzang with a team high 18 per game. Senior guard Jules Bernard has taken a leap too, averaging 13 points per game, while junior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. continues to be UCLA’s “do everything” man.

Redshirt junior Tyger Campbell has had major improvements from beyond the arc — he’s shooting 43.5% after 25% his sophomore season. This can pose problems to USC’s defense, and in the last game of the season, the Trojans can’t afford to let this game slip.

Away versus No. 3 Arizona on Feb. 5

The Wildcats have been the best team in the Pac-12 this season, with wins over Michigan and Illinois but a close loss to Tennessee on the road. Arizona is the biggest test USC will face once this matchup comes around.

Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats with nearly 18 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-6 guard is explosive, dropping 30 on the road against the Fighting Illini and 28 in a 4- point loss on the road against the Volunteers.

Mathurin’s pairing with sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis is a dangerous offensive one. Junior forward Isaiah Mobley will likely get the matchup against the 6-foot-11 lefty, but Tubelis is an unorthodox player with great ball handling skills for his size.

Seeing that this is the only matchup against Arizona this season, a loss will hurt a potential Pac-12 regular season title and March Madness seeding.