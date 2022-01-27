Ex-USC stars carve out important roles

Power forward Evan Mobley’s freshman year at USC proved historic, as he earned Pac-12 Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. (Simon Park | Daily Trojan file photo)

As the 75th anniversary season of the NBA approaches its halfway mark, these former USC stars have stood out for their respective teams.

Power forward/center Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley currently averages 15 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers, making him one of six rookies since 2000 to average at least 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game.

Cleveland’s No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Mobley ranks third in scoring average, first in rebounding and first in blocks among all first-year players. He has 10 double-doubles this season, one of which came in the Cavaliers’ 95-93 victory Monday with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.

Mobley’s impact on the Cavaliers has emerged as a front-runner for Rookie of the Year.

Guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

A dark-horse MVP candidate, DeMar Derozan has recently picked up slack due to the absences of guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The 6-foot-6-inch tall, 220 pound guard averages 26.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season.

DeRozan’s scoring has jumped around 5 points per game from last season. He exploded with a season-high 41 points, along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals Sunday in a 114-95 loss to the Orlando Magic. He has scored 30 or more points more than 12 times this season.

Derozan now plays alongside former Trojan teammate, center Nikola Vucevic, as well as former crosstown rival guards Zach LaVine and Ball.

Power forward Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu’s availability has been limited while recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery, but his minutes per game have roughly doubled from his rookie season. Since returning, he has averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in the last 14 games.

On the defensive side of the ball, Okongwu clocks in 1.8 blocks per game in his limited time, which would put him in eighth place in the league if he played enough games to qualify. His presence in the paint should continue to increase as he heals from his injury.

Guard Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. averages 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in a point guard role for a struggling Houston team. Porter’s growth as a point guard has helped a Rockets offense that ranks 27th in the league in offensive rating.

In the Rockets’ last game against the Utah Jazz, Porter Jr. was two assists short of a double-double. He contributed 15 points and 8 assists in 31 minutes in the 116-111 win.

Porter Jr. has shown up in the clutch this season, hitting multiple long-range shots late in games. Against the Washington Wizards Jan. 5, Porter Jr. hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to propel Houston to a 114-111 victory.