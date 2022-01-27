USC alumni compete at Australian Open

Former Trojan Kaitlyn Christian has competed in the Australian Open in each of the last four years. (Ralf Cheung | Daily Trojan file photo)

This year’s Australian Open featured a plethora of former Trojans taking center stage competing in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. USC had the most former collegiate athletes compete in the tournament this year with seven former Trojans taking part. Here are the ex-USC tennis players from this year’s Australian Open and their results.

Kaitlyn Christian — Women’s doubles

Playing in her 16th career Grand Slam tournament, Kaitlyn Christian started the new season with her doubles partner Lidziya Marozava. Christian’s best finish came during the 2019 Australian Open, where she reached the third round in the tournament.

In the first round, Christian and her partner matched up against Petra Martic and Shelby Rogers. It was a hard fought two-set match lasting nearly two hours, but Christian and Marozava lost to Rogers and Martic 7-4 in the tiebreaker.

Giuliana Olmos —

Mixed doubles and women’s doubles

Giuliana Olmos was busy at the Australian Open this year, competing in both women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Coming off of a trip to the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, Olmos and her partner Gabriela Dabrowski were the No. 6 seed going into the tournament. In the first round they won in straight sets, not letting up a break. In the second round Olmos and Dabrowski faded away, losing an intense three-set match.

Olmos and her partner Marcelo Arevalo faced off against the No. 1 seed and defending French Open Champions Desirae Krawczyk and Joe Salisbury for the mixed doubles draw. Olmos and Arevalo were able to pull off the upset, winning in a third set tiebreaker to knock off the top duo. In the second round, Lucie Hradecka and Gonzalo Escobar beat Olmos and Arevalo in straight sets, ending Olmos’ quick, yet exciting tournament.

Sabrina Santamaria — Women’s doubles

In Sabrina Santamaria’s fourth straight trip to the Australian Open, she competed in women’s doubles with Miyu Kato. In the first round, they faced a challenge against the No. 4 seed duo Samanta Stosur and Shuai Zhang.

In what turned into a long match, Santamaria and Kato fell in a three-set bout that would end Santamaria’s tournament early after she progressed past the first round two of the last three years at the Australian Open.

Robert Farah —

Men’s doubles and

mixed doubles

Robert Farah, currently ranked No. 10 in the world for doubles, came into the tournament with his partner Juan Sebastian Cabal as the No. 4 seed. Farah has a history of success at the Australian Open, reaching the final back in 2018. Farah and Cabal handled business in the first round of men’s doubles by winning in straight sets. In the second round, Farah and Cabal started where they left off, winning the first set. However, as the match progressed, the two let up and ultimately dropped the match. The duo that beat them, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, has since gone on to make the semifinals for men’s doubles.

Farah also competed in mixed doubles with Nicole Melichar-Martinez, who is ranked No. 14 in the world for women’s doubles. Farah and Melichar-Martinez lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. Unable to break their opponents, the two exited the tournament early on.

Emilio Gomez —

Men’s singles

In his first career Australian Open, Emilio Gomez went through three rounds of qualifying matches. He handled the first two rounds swiftly, not dropping a single set in the process. In the qualifying match final, Gomez faced off against Thomas Fabbiano. Gomez started off strong winning the first set 7-5 but then dropped the second set.

In the final set, Gomez officially secured himself a spot in the tournament, winning 6-3. In the first round, Gomez got matched up against Marin Cilic, who currently ranks No. 27 in the world. Cilic defeated Gomez in straight sets, ending his tournament run.

Yannick Hanfmann —

Men’s Singles

Yannick Hanfmann also completed the qualifying stages to secure a spot in the tournament. After securing a win in the first round, his final two qualifying matches were close until the very end. He went on to win his second-round match in straight sets, with each set ending in a tiebreaker. The final qualifying match took the same course, and Hanfmann squeezed his way into the tournament.

Hanfmann set his sights on his first round matchup against Thanasi Kokkinakis. Carrying over his momentum from the qualifying rounds, he defeated Kokkinakis in straight sets without dropping serve. In the second round, Hanfmann matched up against 20-time Grand Slam singles winner Rafael Nadal. Hanfmann’s run came to a close, as Nadal cruised on to the next round.

Steve Johnson –

Men’s Singles

A two-time NCAA singles champion, Steve Johnson made his ninth career appearance at the Australian Open. In the first round, he matched up against Jordan Thompson in what would end as a five set thriller. The first two sets both ended in tiebreakers with each player taking a win, but after dropping the third set, Johnson would handle business the rest of the way.

Johnson finished the match winning the last two sets 6-3, 6-3, securing a spot in the second round. In the second round, Johnson took on Jannik Sinner who is currently ranked No. 10 in the world. Johnson would end up losing to Sinner in straight sets as he bowed out of the tournament.